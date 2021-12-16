CORVALLIS — Oregon State, coming off its first bowl season in eight years, unveiled a 2022 football schedule Thursday, Dec. 16, that includes home games against USC, Oregon and Boise State.
As part of a conference-wide release of the Pac-12′s 2022 schedule, OSU has seven home games next season, including one at Providence Park against Montana State. The Beavers play their remaining six home games in Reser Stadium while its West side is undergoing a $153 million renovation.
The Beavers kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Boise State. All games but one are scheduled for a Saturday. The exception is the regular season finale, a Friday, Nov. 25, game against Oregon at Reser Stadium.
OSU plays three of its four September games at home, ending the month against USC on Sept. 24. The Beavers’ slate of five road games includes one back-to-back, at Utah on Oct. 1, and Stanford on Oct. 8.
Oregon State’s 2022 bye comes Oct. 29, eight games into the schedule.
The Beavers play two of their final three games at home, facing California on Nov. 12 and Oregon on Nov. 25. Sandwiched between those games is a Nov. 19 contest in Tempe, Arizona, against Arizona State.
For a second consecutive year, Oregon State does not play UCLA or Arizona in conference play.
Oregon State’s nonconference games are Boise State (Sept. 3), at Fresno State (Sept. 10) and Montana State (Sept. 17).
The Pac-12 will announce game times and television partners at a later date.
OREGON STATE 2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: vs. Boise State
Sept. 10: at Fresno State
Sept. 17: vs. Montana State, at Portland
Sept. 24: vs. USC
Oct. 1: at Utah
Oct. 8: at Stanford
Oct. 15: vs. Washington State
Oct. 22: vs. Colorado
Oct. 29: Bye
Nov. 5: at Washington
Nov. 12: vs. California
Nov. 19: at Arizona State
Nov. 25: vs. Oregon
Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football schedule announced
EUGENE — Oregon’s 2022 Pac-12 football schedule is set.
The Ducks, whose three nonconference games and conference opponents were previously announced, will open Pac-12 play at Washington State on Sept. 24 and host Stanford on Oct. 1.
Oregon opens the season Sept. 3 against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
There is no Thursday night game this season for UO, which never has more than back-to-back home games or back-to-back road games.
UNIVERSITY OF OREGON STATE SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: vs. Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sept. 10: vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 17: vs. BYU
Sept. 24: at Washington State
Oct. 1: vs. Stanford
Oct. 8: at Arizona
Oct. 15: Bye
Oct. 22: vs. UCLA
Oct. 29: at Cal
Nov. 5: at Colorado
Nov. 12: vs. Washington
Nov. 19: vs. Utah
Nov. 25: at Oregon State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.