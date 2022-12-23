PENDLETON – With a championship coming from Gunnar McDowell, the Enterprise boys’ wrestling squad placed seventh in the team standings while competing at the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Pendleton.
McDowell, wrestling at 220 pounds, picked up a forfeit to start his tournament before taking a pin in the semifinal round. Wrestling for the title, McDowell pinned Irrigon’s Austin Wells to take the title.
Enterprise also picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes for the day. At 145 pounds, Lute Ramsden opened the tournament with two wins before falling in the semifinals by major decision. In the match for third place, Ramsden was forced to forfeit.
Tegan Evans also placed fourth in his 152-pound class. Like Ramsden, Evans won his first two matches before a pin in the semifinals stopped his win streak. Wrestling for third, Evans fell in a 6-0 decision to Nyssa’s Orlando Perfecto.
Team scores: 1. Burns High School, 261.0. 2. Hood River Valley High School, 169.5. 3. Baker High School, 159.5. 4. Nyssa High School, 153.5. 5. Pendleton High School, 148.5. 6. Madras High School, 95.0. 7. Enterprise High School, 76.0. 8. Irrigon High School, 73.0. 9. East Valley (Yakima), 70.0. 10. Ontario High School, 69.0. 11. Sisters High School, 61.0. 11. The Dalles High School, 61.0. 13. Heppner High School, 55.0. 14. Echo High School, 40.0. 15. McLoughlin, 30.0. 16. Elgin High School, 28.0. 17. Umatilla High School, 20.0. 17. Union, 20.0. 19. Imbler High School, 0.0.
