PENDLETON – With a championship coming from Gunnar McDowell, the Enterprise boys’ wrestling squad placed seventh in the team standings while competing at the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Pendleton.

McDowell, wrestling at 220 pounds, picked up a forfeit to start his tournament before taking a pin in the semifinal round. Wrestling for the title, McDowell pinned Irrigon’s Austin Wells to take the title.

