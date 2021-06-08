ENTERPRISE — They had an opportunity to run together during the 2A state track meet in Union. The younger brother even handed the baton to the elder during the 4x100-meter relay that day.
One would think that would be the icing on the cake in a track season — especially in a pandemic-riddled year.
Yet that wasn’t the highlight of the 2021 track season for Enterprise’s Peters brothers — senior Jericho and freshman Ransom.
Rather, the top moment for both was when each set a personal best in the same heat in a race in Milton-Freewater in May — the 100-meter dash.
Jericho ran a time of 11.24 seconds — one that topped his dad’s family-best time of 11.3 in the event — and Ransom turned in a time of 11.72. Jericho won the race that day, with Ransom placing fourth.
“Having that competition to drive us both was a lot of fun, and definitely the highlight for me,” Jericho said.
“I was so happy,” Ransom added. “I never imagined I could run an 11 my freshman year.”
That’s not to say the race at state May 22 in Union wasn’t memorable.
The duo ran the first two legs to help Enterprise place fourth in the race that day. It was part of an effort that led to the Outlaws taking third overall in the state meet.
“For me it was really great,” Jericho said. “I have always enjoyed being able to compete with Ransom. We did it in football this year. I’ve always pictured Ransom handing the baton off to me. Being able to do that at state was something very special to me. I’ll never forget it.”
The brothers each started competing in track in seventh grade and are part of a track-running family. Their father, Justin, older sister, Hero, and younger sister, Mercy, all are runners. And their mom, Kara, while not a trackster, played basketball and softball.
“We’ve definitely got some athletic blood in our family history,” Jericho said.
The older brother, who is a three-sport athlete, tried track after realizing the speed he had on the football field.
He quickly learned sprints would be his forte, and having that knowledge early was a plus.
“It was very handy to have it figured out by then,” he said. “I knew what I needed to work on.”
Ransom followed in his older siblings’ footsteps when it came to track, though he played soccer and baseball before ultimately trading those in for track spikes.
“My seventh-grade year I did track and realized I am way better than that,” he said. “Because Jericho was a sprinter and my sister Hero was a sprinter, I felt like sprinting was my goal for track.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously limited many athletes, but the Peters brothers were able to work together, and Jericho teaching Ransom the ropes was rewarding for both.
“He’s been helping me with my strides,” the younger brother said. “He’s always had a shorter one. He’s also helped me with my blocks a bit. And then coach (Dan) Moody helped me with that. They are also helping me run on my toes. (Jericho) was training me in areas like that.”
With that help, Ransom was able to make strides in the sport more quickly than Jericho.
“It was fun to be able to see him improve in those areas much faster than I did,” Jericho said.
The concern of if there would be a spring season after the rash of COVID-related cancellations, postponements and other changes was on the brothers’ minds during the school year.
They both felt amazed that it did, indeed, take place, and that they got to share in several memorable moments in the shortened season.
“I do think it is amazing both of us were able to compete this year,” Jericho said. “Going into my senior year, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t think I would get this opportunity.”
Added Ransom: “It’s exciting for me to think I just ran my (freshman) year despite COVID. I got to play in track (and) I got to hand off to him.”
