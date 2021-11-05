Playoff brackets The Observer Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All times PacificPREP FOOTBALLClass 4A state playoffsFirst roundNov. 5Gladstone at La Grande, 6 p.m.Astoria at Cascade, 6 p.m.Madras at Marshfield, 7 p.m.North Eugene at Mazama, 7 p.m.Stayton at Estacada, 7 p.m.Nov. 6Henley at Tillamook, 1 p.m.Baker at Marist Catholic, 2 p.m.Hidden Valley at Banks, 6 p.m.QuarterfinalsNov. 12Madras-Marshfield winner vs. Henley-Tillamook winner, TBDNorth Eugene-Mazama winner vs. Hidden Valley-Banks winner, TBDStayton-Estacada winner vs. Gladstone-La Grande winner, TBDBaker-Marist Catholic winner vs. Astoria-Cascade winner, TBDSemifinalsNov. 19Quarterfinal winners, TBDChampionshipNov. 27Semifinal winners, TBDClass 1A state playoffsFirst roundNov. 5Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.Perrydale at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.Elgin at Waldport, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at St. Paul, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.Nov. 6Gold Beach at Dufur, 1 p.m.Camas Valley at Lost River, 1 p.m.Bonanza at Crane, 1 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterQuarterfinalsNov. 12-13Imbler-Adrian winner vs. Gold Beach-Dufur winner, TBDElgin-Waldport winner vs. Camas Valley-Lost River winner, TBDIone/Arlington-St. Paul winner vs. Bonanza-Crane winne, TBDEnterprise-Myrtle Point winner vs. Perrydale-Powder Valley winner, TBDSemifinalsNov. 19-20Quarterfinal winners, TBDChampionshipNov. 27Semifinal winners, TBDPrep Girls SoccerClass 4A state playoffsFirst roundNov. 2Gladstone 5, Newport/Eddyville Charter 0Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1, OTLa Grande 1, Corbett 0Woodburn 1, North Valley 1, Woodburn advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3North Marion 6, Astoria 0Philomath 3, Henley 2Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0QuarterfinalsNov. 6Marist Catholic at Gladstone, 2 p.m.La Grande at Woodburn, 2 p.m.Philomath at North Marion, 6 p.m.Valley Catholic at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.Semifinals,Nov. 9Marist Catholic-Gladstone winner vs. La Grande-Woodburn winner, TBDPhilomath-North Marion winner vs. Valley Catholic-Hidden Valley winner, TBDChampionshipNov. 13At Liberty High School, HillsboroSemifinal winners, TBD Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Cal and other Pac-12 matchups 9:13 Previewing Missouri's match up against the Georgia Bulldogs Red Zone podcast: Thoughts on transfers, the Rutgers matchup and picks Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.