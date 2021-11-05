All times Pacific

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 4A state playoffs

First round

Nov. 5

Gladstone at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Astoria at Cascade, 6 p.m.

Madras at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

North Eugene at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Stayton at Estacada, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Henley at Tillamook, 1 p.m.

Baker at Marist Catholic, 2 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Banks, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 12

Madras-Marshfield winner vs. Henley-Tillamook winner, TBD

North Eugene-Mazama winner vs. Hidden Valley-Banks winner, TBD

Stayton-Estacada winner vs. Gladstone-La Grande winner, TBD

Baker-Marist Catholic winner vs. Astoria-Cascade winner, TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 19

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Nov. 27

Semifinal winners, TBD

Class 1A state playoffs

First round

Nov. 5

Imbler at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Perrydale at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Waldport, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Gold Beach at Dufur, 1 p.m.

Camas Valley at Lost River, 1 p.m.

Bonanza at Crane, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 12-13

Imbler-Adrian winner vs. Gold Beach-Dufur winner, TBD

Elgin-Waldport winner vs. Camas Valley-Lost River winner, TBD

Ione/Arlington-St. Paul winner vs. Bonanza-Crane winne, TBD

Enterprise-Myrtle Point winner vs. Perrydale-Powder Valley winner, TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 19-20

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Nov. 27

Semifinal winners, TBD

Prep Girls Soccer

Class 4A state playoffs

First round

Nov. 2

Gladstone 5, Newport/Eddyville Charter 0

Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1, OT

La Grande 1, Corbett 0

Woodburn 1, North Valley 1, Woodburn advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3

North Marion 6, Astoria 0

Philomath 3, Henley 2

Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0

Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0

Quarterfinals

Nov. 6

Marist Catholic at Gladstone, 2 p.m.

La Grande at Woodburn, 2 p.m.

Philomath at North Marion, 6 p.m.

Valley Catholic at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals,

Nov. 9

Marist Catholic-Gladstone winner vs. La Grande-Woodburn winner, TBD

Philomath-North Marion winner vs. Valley Catholic-Hidden Valley winner, TBD

Championship

Nov. 13

At Liberty High School, Hillsboro

Semifinal winners, TBD

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.