LA GRANDE — The Tigers are heading to the state semifinals.
The La Grande High School baseball team cruised through the first two rounds, beating Marshifeld 10-0 on Wednesday, May 25 in the first round and holding off a late rally to beat Marist Catholic 10-4 on May 27.
The Tigers wasted no time taking an early advantage, scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the second. One run in the third and two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings sealed the deal as La Grande walked away with a 10-run lead.
Senior Devin Bell was stellar on the mound, allowing just two hits over five innings. Bell struck out 10 opposing batters and did not allow any runs.
Bell helped his own cause at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run.
It was a shared offensive effort for La Grande, with nine players scoring one run on the day, Logan Williams, Jace Schow, Cole Jorgensen, Nick Bornstedt and Braden Carson each had one RBI.
In the quarterfinals, La Grande experienced a phenomenon that it has rarely seen this season — trailing in a game. The Tigers fell behind 1-0 as Marist scored on an RBI-single from Brendon Hauck.
La Grande responded quickly, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third and adding another in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers took complete control of the game with a six-run rally. Marist tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth innings, but La Grande stifled the late rally amidst wet and slippery conditions.
Braden Carson and Bell both had three hits, two RBIs and one run each. Logan Williams was productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Cesar Rodriguez went 2-for-2, scoring two runs.
Jace Schow was the winning pitcher, throwing 5-1/3 innings and allowing four runs off six hits. Sam Tsiatsos closed out the game, tossing 1-2/3 scoreless innings and striking out two batters.
The Tigers have tallied 20 runs through their first two playoff games, a trend the team has seen all year. La Grande is averaging just under 12 runs per game, en route to a 25-1 record overall thus far. The Tigers have rattled off 22 consecutive victories, riding a wave of momentum into the biggest matchups of the season.
La Grande will now shift its attention to No. 8 seed Philomath, a semifinal matchup that the Tigers will host at Pioneer Park.
The Tigers are just two games away from state championship glory, a feat that came one inning away last season. The winner of La Grande and Philomath will go on to play the winner of Hidden Valley and Mazama. The first pitch for the semifinals is slated for 4 p.m. on May 31.
