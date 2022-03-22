SURPRISE, Ariz. — With the La Grande baseball team in need of a hero, senior Devin Bell stepped up to earn the team a victory.
In the first of four games in Arizona, Bell’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh secured a 4-1 victory over Canby on Monday, March 21.
The Tigers saw themselves trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning of a pitcher’s duel, but quickly answered back. Noah McIlmoil singled to center field to score Jace Schow, knotting the game at 1-1.
La Grande’s pitching was stellar throughout the game, allowing just one run. Schow started the game and pitched a one-hit three innings, striking out two. Bell closed out the remaining four innings, allowing one run off three hits and striking out eight batters.
With the game on the line in the seventh inning, Bell recorded three strikeouts and set the stage for the bottom of the inning. Sam Tsiatsos singled on the opening at-bat of the frame, but the Tigers suffered two consecutive outs in the following at-bats. Logan Williams advanced to first on a fielding error, moving Tsiatsos to third and bringing Bell up to bat. The senior hit a deep shot to right field that cleared the fence and secured a 4-1 victory for the Tigers.
The home run was Bell’s only hit of the game, securing the game-winning RBIs.
The win for La Grande set the tone for three remaining games along the road trip to Arizona. Up next, the Tigers will face Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. on March 22.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.