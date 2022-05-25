Devin Bell delivers a pitch during La Grande's 10-0 victory over Marshfield at Pioneer Park on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the 4A state quarterfinals, where they will host Marist Catholic on May 27.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande baseball team’s pursuit of a state title got off to a good start on Wednesday.
The Tigers defeated Marshfield 10-0 in round one of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday, May 25, marking the team’s 21st consecutive victory. La Grande punched its ticket to the 4A quarterfinals, where the team will host Marist Catholic on May 27.
The Tigers wasted no time taking an early advantage, scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the second. One run in the third and two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings sealed the deal as La Grande walked away with a 10-run lead.
Senior Devin Bell was stellar on the mound, allowing just two hits over five innings. Bell struck out 10 opposing batters and did not allow any runs.
Bell helped his own cause at the plate as well, going 2-4 with three RBIs and one run.
It was a shared offensive effort for La Grande, with nine players scoring one run on the day, Logan Williams, Jace Schow, Cole Jorgensen, Nick Bornstedt and Braden Carson each had one RBI.
Coming off the win, La Grande will host Marist Catholic on May 27, with time for first pitch yet to be determined.
