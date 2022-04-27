COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The La Grande High School baseball team won its 13th straight game on Tuesday, April 27, defeating College Place 12-0 in a non-league matchup.
The Tigers traveled to Washington to face off with the Hawks, coming away with a shutout win — La Grande has blanked its last six opponents. Jace Schow was stellar on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings off just two hits — the junior struck out five batters.
It took little time at all for the Tigers to take the lead, scoring one run in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Schow scored on a passed ball to secure an early advantage for La Grande.
In the top of the third, Cole Jorgensen reached on a ground-ball error, scoring Logan Williams to stretch the lead to 2-0.
The game remained close through the first four innings, with La Grande up 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth. At this point in the game, the Tigers’ bats came alive for two straight five-run innings to close out the game in six frames.
In the fifth inning, Devin Bell hit a ground ball and reached on an error to score Williams. In the ensuing at-bat, Jorgensen doubled to center field to score Bell and push La Grande’s lead to 4-0. The Tigers kept up the momentum as Derek Begin scored on an error several at-bats later. Cesar Rodriguez then reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Nick Bornstedt to score from third. In the following at-bat, Braden Carson scored on a passed ball to give the Tigers a commanding 7-0 lead.
Just one inning later, La Grande found similar success. Jorgensen singled on a ground ball to score Schow and advance the lead to 8-0. The senior finished 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Two at-bats later, Carson was walked with the bases loaded to score Bornstedt and push the lead to 9-0. Rodriguez was then hit by a pitch on the ensuing at-bat, forcing in another run for La Grande. Carson scored on a passed ball in the following at-bat, continuing the two-out rally. Sam Tsiatsos then scored forced in a run for La Grande, hitting a ground ball that scored Rodriguez.
Schow pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning to round out a lopsided 12-0 victory for La Grande.
Coming off the win, the Tigers will stay on the road at the conclusion of the week for a doubleheader at Ontario on April 29. La Grande previously defeated Ontario 14-1 and 19-1 at Pioneer Park in early April. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Time.
