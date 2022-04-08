La Grande's Jace Schow (1) throws a pitch against Ontario at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) safely dives back to first at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) connects with a pitch at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Braden Carsen (16) slides into second base at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Logan Williams (2) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Nick Bornstedt (11) makes a run for home plate at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Jace Schow (1) throws a pitch against the Ontario Tigers at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Jace Schow (1) throws a pitch against Ontario at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) safely dives back to first at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) connects with a pitch at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Braden Carsen (16) slides into second base at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Logan Williams (2) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Nick Bornstedt (11) makes a run for home plate at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
Jace Schow (1) throws a pitch against the Ontario Tigers at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
La Grande's Devin Bell (5) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande baseball program opened its Greater Oregon League competition on Thursday, April 7, hosting its first official games on the new turf field at Pioneer Park.
The Tigers made easy work of Ontario, winning 14-1 in game one and 19-1 in game two. La Grande improved to 10-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
Game 1: La Grande 14 — Ontario 1
La Grande wasted no time taking a sizable lead in game one, scoring 14 runs in the first innings against Ontario.
The Tigers scored early and often, highlighted by a two-run, two-RBI performance from both Jace Schow and Nick Bornstedt. Braden Carson scored two runs on the day, while Cole Jorgensen went 3-4 with one RBI. Devin Bell went 1-3 with three RBIs and one run.
On the mound, Sam Tsiatsos earned the win after throwing four scoreless innings. Tsiatsos allowed only two hits and one run, while striking out nine opposing batters.
Game 2: La Grande 19 — Ontario 1
The Tigers once again jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring 10 runs in the first inning. La Grande led 19-2 by the end of the fourth inning, leading to a mercy rule ending after the top of the fifth.
Bell had an excellent outing at the plate, going 4-4 with six RBIs and three runs. Levi Earp went 2-3 with three runs and two RBIs, while Jarett Armstrong scored two runs of his own. Schow went 2-5 with two RBIs and Noah McIlmoil also tallied two RBIs.
Schow was named the winning pitcher, throwing two innings and allowing one run — he struck out four opposing batters. Logan Williams pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out six.
Coming off their sixth straight victory, the Tigers will travel to face Pendleton/Griswold at 4:30 p.m. on April 12.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.