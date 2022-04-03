SEASIDE — The La Grande baseball team earned three wins this weekend, improving to 8-1 on the year.
The Tigers traveled to the west side of the state, defeating Seaside 12-1 North Marion 12-5 on Friday, April 1. La Grande defeated Astoria 17-0 on the following day to round out a productive road trip.
Game 1: La Grande 12 — Seaside 1
The Tigers started off their road trip strong, taking a five-inning victory over Seaside.
La Grande scored three runs in the first inning, but put the game away in the fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers scored four in the fourth and five in the fifth to win 12-1.
Sam Tsiatsos was efficient on the mound, tossing five innings and striking out six opposing batters. Tsiatsos allowed one run off of four hits.
Devin Bell had a productive day at the plate, going 2-2 with five RBIs and two runs. Cole Jorgensen hit three RBIs, while Jace Schow drove in two. Tsiatsos helped his own cause on the mound, going 2-4 with one run and one RBI.
Game 2: La Grande 12 — North Marion 5
La Grande found itself in a nail-biter in its second game of the weekend, as North Marion scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
The Tigers bounced back, exploding for seven runs in the top of the eight inning to walk away with a comfortable win.
Bell led the team in RBIs once again, totaling three runs batted in off a 3-3 performance at the plate. Logan Williams scored a team-high three runs on the day.
Schow pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three runs off five hits — he struck out six opposing batters. Sergio Staab was named the winning pitcher in relief, while Bell came in and pitched a scoreless last inning to close out the game.
Game 3: La Grande 17 — Astoria 0
The Tigers cruised to victory in their last game of the weekend trip, defeating Astoria 17-0.
La Grande scored three runs in the first inning and erupted for eight runs in the third. Five more runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth ended the game in a rout.
Derek Begin had a strong day on the bases, scoring three runs on the day. Bell went 2-3 and totaled two RBIs and two runs. Aiden Stanton went 2-4 with three RBIs on the day. Both Owen Rinker, Jarett Armstrong and Jorgensen totaled two RBIs each.
Nick Bornstedt was strong on the mound striking out six batters over four scoreless innings. Borgnstedt allowed just one hit on the day, before Williams came in to strike out three batters in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Coming off the three wins, the Tigers are set to return to La Grande for their first home games of the season. La Grande will host Ontario for a double header, which begins at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
Union defeated in opening games
HEPPNER — The Union Bobcats had a rough start to the season, falling 10-0 to Heppner/Ione in two consecutive games of a doubleheader on April 2.
The Bobcats fell to 0-2 in league play to start out the season.
Union will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday, when the team travels to face Weston-McEwen for a single matchup. The first pitch of the game is slated for 4 p.m.
