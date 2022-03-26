SURPRISE, Ariz. — It was a productive road trip for La Grande, winning three out of four contests in an early-season set of games at Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise, Arizona this week.
La Grande won its opening game over Canby 4-1 and defeated Shadow Ridge 8-2 on the following day. After a 5-2 loss to Dakota Ridge on Day 3, the Tigers ended the road trip with a 12-1 victory over Apollo.
"It was a good trip," head coach Parker McKinley said. "We saw some really good pitching. Those at-bats are priceless at this point in the season."
Game 1: La Grande 4 — Canby 1
In the first of four games in Arizona, Bell’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh secured a 4-1 victory over Canby on Monday, March 21.
The Tigers saw themselves trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning of a pitcher’s duel, but quickly answered back. Noah McIlmoil singled to center field to score Jace Schow, knotting the game at 1-1.
La Grande’s pitching was stellar throughout the game, allowing just one run. Schow started the game and pitched a one-hit three innings, striking out two. Bell closed out the remaining four innings, allowing one run off three hits and striking out eight batters.
With the game on the line in the seventh inning, Bell recorded three strikeouts and set the stage for the bottom of the inning. Sam Tsiatsos singled on the opening at-bat of the frame, but the Tigers suffered two consecutive outs in the following at-bats. Logan Williams advanced to first on a fielding error, moving Tsiatsos to third and bringing Bell up to bat. The senior hit a deep shot to right field that cleared the fence and secured a 4-1 victory for the Tigers.
The home run was Bell’s only hit of the game, securing the game-winning RBIs.
Game 2: La Grande 8 — Shadow Ridge 2
In La Grande’s second game of the road trip, the Tigers set the tone offensively early on. A five-run second inning ultimately tilted the scales in La Grande’s favor as the tournament’s host school was unable to overcome the deficit.
The Tigers found themselves with the bases loaded and two outs before starting a rally. Williams walked to force in the first run of the game and keep the bases loaded. On the ensuing at-bat, Bell hit a grand slam to center field that put La Grande up 5-0.
A two-RBI single by Shadow Ridge in the bottom of the second cut the lead to 5-2, but La Grande responded by adding a run in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Tsiatsos was the winning pitcher for La Grande, throwing four innings and allowing six hits. Tsiatsos gave up two runs and struck out three batters en route to the win. Owen Rinker pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
"We put a lot of guys of the mound and they all really stepped up," McKinley said.
Schow and Bell both led the way with two runs each, while Bell’s four RBIs led all players.
Game 3: La Grande 2 — Dakota Ridge 5
La Grande’s Day 3 matchup against Dakota Ridge was a close, low-scoring affair other than a huge rally in the fifth inning by Dakota Ridge.
Nick Bornstedt gave up one run in the first inning, but followed up with three scoreless innings. He finished the day allowing four runs and striking out two batters over four and one third innings.
Dakota Ridge capitalized on a base-loaded rally in the fifth to score four runs and jump out to a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers fought back in the top of the sixth inning, but ultimately were unable to overcome the deficit. Bell hit a two-RBI double to score Tsiatsos and Williams and cut the lead to 5-2. Dakota Ridge held on in the final inning to secure the victory.
Bell led the way offensively, going 2-4 and scoring the team’s only RBIs. Cole Jorgensen, Braden Carson, Williams and Schow all tallied hits on the day.
Game 4: La Grande 12 — Apollo 1
After a solid first three games for Jorgensen, the senior catcher stole the show in La Grande’s 12-1 victory over Apollo to close out the road trip.
Jorgensen went 3-4 at the plate with six RBIs and two runs. Williams, Schow and Carson each recorded two hits, while Bell, Williams and Derek Begin all scored two runs each.
A five-run second inning helped the Tigers break the game wide open, capitalizing on an early advantage. La Grande allowed one run in the bottom of the fourth, but scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a commanding 12-1 lead and force the game to end in five innings.
Schow earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing one run off of five hits. The junior struck out four batters on the day. Sergio Staab pitched one scoreless inning in relief and struck out two batters.
The victory improved La Grande’s record to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in the road trip to Arizona.
"It was very much 'mission accomplished' for what we wanted to get out of the trip," McKinley said.
Up next, The Tigers will travel to Seaside on April 1 for matchups against Seaside/Jewell and North Marion. La Grande will face Astoria on the following day. First pitch of the matchup against Seaside/Jewell is scheduled for 4 p.m.
"I think we're in a good place for where we're at in the season," McKinley said.
