LA GRANDE — A local sports rivalry resulted in a one-sided outcome at Pioneer Park on Friday, May 13.
The La Grande High school baseball team bested Baker/Powder Valley in two consecutive shutouts, winning 8-0 and 4-0. The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the year against the Bulldogs, jumping up to 23-1 on the year and 12-0 in league play — La Grande’s impressive win streak improved to 19 straight.
Game 1: La Grande 8, Baker/Powder Valley 0
A pitching gem from Devin Bell in game one set the tone for La Grande, as the Tiger senior delivered a seven-inning no-hitter in front of the home crowd on senior night. Bell did not allow any hits nor runs, striking out 14 opposing batters and coming just one walk away from a perfect game.
La Grande’s hitters took some time to extend the lead, but Bell’s prowess on the mound kept the game one-sided. The Tigers scored one run in the first inning off a sacrifice-fly from Jace Schow that scored Logan Williams.
Later in the fourth inning, La Grande added two more runs to take a 3-0 lead. Cole Jorgensen hit a home run to center field to score Schow.
In the fifth, the Tigers cemented their victory with a five-run burst. A bunt from Williams scored Braden Carson on an error, getting things started in the inning. Schow then hit a two-RBI double in the ensuing at-bat, extending the lead to 6-0.
On at-bat later in the fifth, Bell helped his own cause with a home run to left field that scored Scow and put the game on ice at 8-0. The senior wrapped up the final inning on the mound by striking out two opposing batters en route to a lopsided victory.
Game 2: La Grande 4, Baker/Powder Valley 0
Both teams were neck-and-neck for most of game two, with La Grande utilizing a big sixth inning to take a 4-0 win.
La Grande scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third, as Jorgensen hit a sacrifice-fly to score Williams.
With the score at 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, La Grande scored three runs to extend the lead and secure a 4-0 victory. Levi Earp came in as a pinch hitter, drawing a walk that scored Derek Begin. One at-bat later, Sam Tsiatsos reached on a ground-ball error that scored Owen Rinker and extended the lead to 3-0. Williams rounded out the rally with a sacrifice-fly to left to score Sergio Staab and build up a 4-0 lead.
Williams closed out the seventh inning allowing one walk, but striking out three batters to close out a strong day on the mound. The junior pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Score earned the win, allowing just three hits over five innings — the junior struck out four opposing batters.
Up next, La Grande will host Pendleton/Griswold for a non-league matchup at 4 p.m. on May 20.
