HERMISTON — The Tigers are up and rolling in their 2022 spring season.
La Grande earned two straight victories on the road in its doubleheader against Hermiston on Thursday, March 17 to start the spring season off 2-0. The Tigers cruised by the Bulldogs 12-2 in game one, but relied on late-game heroics to take game two by a score of 7-5.
Game one
La Grande got its bats going early in the season-opening contest, scoring four runs in the first inning. After the Tigers loaded the bases following a leadoff triple by junior Logan Williams, junior Noah McIlmoil lined a single into right field that scored two runners. Senior Braden Carson scored two more runners on a single in the following at-bat, giving La Grande a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
The Tigers scored at least one run in each of the following four innings, tallying three runs each in both the third and fourth innings.
Senior Devin Bell opened the season with a strong performance on the mound, going 2-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Senior Cole Jorgensen was 2-2 with one RBI and senior Nick Bornstedt scored two runs during the opening game. Carson had a strong day at the plate as well, finishing 2-2 with two runs and one RBI.
On the mound, juniors Jace Schow and Jarrett Armstrong combined for a strong showing. Schow earned the win as the team’s starter, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out four batters — he did not allow a hit across three innings. Armstrong pitched two innings and allowed two runs, striking out one batter.
Hermiston managed two runs in the fourth inning, by which point the Tigers had already scored 11 runs. An insurance run in the fifth inning helped La Grande secure the win by mercy rule at 12-2 after five innings.
Game two
In game two, La Grande found itself down early and in need of a comeback effort in a nine-inning showdown.
The Bulldogs came out hot, scoring four runs in the first innings. A two-RBI single by sophomore Tanner McKoy helped propel Hermiston to a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Schow singled in Cesar Rodriguez in the second inning to cut the deficit by one run, but Hermiston responded with a run of its own in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead — McKoy tallied his second RBI-single of the day.
La Grande’s bat started to come alive in the fifth inning, at which point the Tigers scored at least a run in every inning except the eighth. Junior Sam Tsiatsos hit an RBI-single to score McIlmoil and later scored after Jorgensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Hermiston scored another run in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend its lead to 5-3, but La Grande went on to score four runs unanswered.
In the top of the ninth inning, Tsiatsos grounded out to the shortstop to score Schow from third to take a 6-5 advantage. With two outs, Williams hit a ground ball that went for a defensive error and scored McIlmoil to give the Tigers a decisive 7-5 lead.
In the final frame, Bell came in and closed out the game with a hitless outing — the senior walked one batter and struck out two, earning the win.
McIlmoil had an efficient game two, going 2-3 at the plate with three runs. Schow and Tsiatsos led the team with two RBIs each.
Five pitchers saw time on the mound for La Grande, combining for 10 strikeouts and five total hits allowed.
Coming off two straight victories to start the season, the Tigers are set to travel to Shadow Ridge High School in Arizona for three matchups. La Grande’s first game is at 3 p.m. against Canby High School on March 21.
