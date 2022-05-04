La Grande's Sergio Staab winds up to deliver a pitch during game two of a doubleheader against McLoughlin at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Tigers won both games, improving to 21-1 on the season.
La Grande's Sam Tsiatsos connects on a pitch during game two of a doubleheader against McLoughlin at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Tigers won 10-0 and 12-0 to improve to 21-1 on the season.
La Grande's Cole Jorgensen connects with a pitch during game two of a doubleheader against McLoughlin at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Tigers won 10-0 and 12-0, improving their overall record to 21-1.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Tigers baseball program earned two home victories on Tuesday, May 3, defeating McLoughlin in back-to-back shutouts.
La Grande was victorious 10-0 and 12-0, improving to 21-1 overall on the year and 10-0 in league play. The Tigers earned their 17th straight victory, the last 10 of which have been shutouts.
Game 1: La Grande 10, McLoughlin 0
The Tigers won handily in game one, taking a 10-0 victory behind a one-hit shutout performance on the mound by Nick Bornstedt. The senior struck out 12 opposing batters and allowed only one walk through five innings.
La Grande struck early, taking a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. While holding McLoughlin scoreless, the Tigers added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to walk away with a 10-0 league victory.
Devin Bell was stellar at the plate, going 3-3 with five RBIs and one run. Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos were both 1-3, tallying two runs each.
Logan Williams, Noah McIlmoil and Cesar Rodriguez each tallied two-hit performances in the victory.
Game 2: La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0
La Grande picked up right where it left off in game two, running away with a 12-0 victory in four and a half innings.
The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, before erupting in the second and fourth innings. La Grande tallied three in the second and seven in the fourth to secure the shutout win.
Sergio Staab pitched a gem, throwing four scoreless innings off just one hit — the senior struck out six opposing batters. Jarrett Armstrong closed out the final inning, striking out three consecutive batters.
Schow had a productive day at the plate, going 3-3 with three runs. Williams and Bell led the team with three RBIs each.
Coming off the wins, La Grande has three remaining home games left on the regular-season schedule. The Tigers will host Baker/Powder Valley for a doubleheader to conclude league play on May 13 — the first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m. La Grande wraps up its regular season with a home matchup against Pendleton/Griswold on May 20.
