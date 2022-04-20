BAKER CITY — The La Grande High School baseball team stayed in top form on Wednesday, April 20, defeating Baker/Powder Valley in consecutive shutout victories.
The wins marked 11 straight victories for the Tigers, who improved to 15-1 on the year and 6-0 in league play.
Game 1: La Grande 10, Baker/Powder Valley 0
The Tigers got the ball rolling early, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Noah McIlmoil hit an RBI-single to score Sam Tsiatsos and Derek Begin and give La Grande a 2-0 lead.
La Grande added two more runs in the top of the second inning off a Tsiatsos sacrifice-fly and an RBI-single from Cole Jorgensen.
Both teams went scoreless for two and a half innings, before the Tigers rattled off six runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the game in five innings.
Nick Bornstedt got things going with an RBI-single to score Begin and put La Grande up 5-0. Later in the inning, Jarrett Armstrong doubled to score McIlmoil and Bornstedt, extending the lead to 7-0.
With two outs, Jace Schow doubled to score Armstrong for yet another run. After a run scored by error, Jorgensen singled on a line drive to center field to score Tsiatsos and give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.
On the mound, Schow pitched a gem — the junior threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six opposing batters
Game 2: La Grande 16, Baker/Powder Valley 0
The Tigers kept their momentum rolling in game two, scoring early and often. La Grande scored three runs in each of the first three innings, before igniting for seven runs in the top of the fourth — the team ran away with a 16-0 victory in five innings of play.
Schow, Begin and Devin Bell each scored three runs each, while Cesar Rodriguez scored twice. Bell was 3-4, adding two RBIs.
Tsiatsos was the winning pitcher for La Grande, tossing four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit — the junior struck out four batters. Bornstedt closed out the game with one scoreless inning.
The Tigers are in strong form midway through the season, with nine games remaining on the regular-season slate. Up next, La Grande will compete in two consecutive non-league matchups. The Tigers will host Philomath at home on April 23, with the first pitch of the single-game matchup scheduled for noon.
