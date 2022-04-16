Logan Williams (2) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande baseball team kept in strong form on Friday, April 15, defeating McLoughlin in two straight shutouts.
The Tigers earned their ninth straight victory, improving to 13-1 on the year and 4-0 in league play. La Grande defeated McLoughlin 12-0 in game one and earned a 17-0 win in game two
Game 1: La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0
The Tigers capitalized off a big second inning in game one, scoring six runs and taking a 7-0 lead by the end of the top of the second. La Grande added a run in the third and fourth innings, before adding three more in the fifth to walk away with a 12-0 victory.
Sam Tsiatsos pitched a gem, throwing five scoreless innings. Tsiatsos allowed just one hit on the day and struck out 13 opposing batters en route to being named the winning pitcher.
Noah McIlmoil had a productive day at the plate, tallying three RBIs on the day. Jarett Armstrong went 3-3 with two RBIs, while Tsiatsos helped his own cause with three RBIs of his own. Devin Bell and Jace Schow each scored two runs each, while Owen Rinker, Sergio Staab, Derek Begin and Aiden Stanton and Cole Shafer all scored one run each.
Game 2: La Grande 17, McLoughlin 0
La Grande saw similar success in game two against McLoughlin, winning a blowout in five innings.
The Tigers scored one run in both the first and second innings, before finding stellar run production in the following two innings. La Grande scored four runs in the third inning and erupted for 10 in the fourth.
Logan Williams had a strong outing on the mound, throwing a five-inning shutout. Williams allowed only two hits and struck out 13 opposing batters to earn the win.
Tsiatsos wrapped up a strong hitting day, going 3-4 and scoring four runs and one RBI. Schow went 2-3, scoring three runs and batting in one run. Begin, Shafer and Cesar Rodriguez all scored two runs each on the day.
Coming off the doubleheader victory, La Grande will look to stay in good form with two more road games this coming week. The Tigers will travel south to face Baker/Powder Valley in back-to-back games on April 20. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
