Logan Williams (2) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
PENDLETON — The La Grande High School baseball team stayed in good form Wednesday night, defeating Pendleton/Griswold 7-5.
The Tigers capitalized on a big second inning, scoring four runs to take a 5-1 lead by the end of the frame. Logan Williams scored on a fielder’s choice that scored Cesar Rodriguez, before Devin Bell hit a three-run home run with two outs in the inning.
After Pendleton/Griswold added a run in the fifth, La Grande tallied two more runs in the top of the seventh to hold a 7-2 lead heading into the final bottom half of the inning. Rodriguez doubled to score Derek Begin, before Aiden Stanton scored Rodriguez on a single.
The Buckaroos did everything they could to claw back into contention in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs. Two runners scored on an error, before Andrew Demianew doubled to score a third run in the inning with just one out. Bell earned outs from the pitcher’s mound in the ensuing two at-bats, striking out Karson Lani to end the game at 7-5 in favor of La Grande.
Jace Schow was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, throwing five innings and allowing two runs off just four hits. Schow struck out six opposing batters and walked one.
Rodriguez and Stanton had solid days at the plate, each going 2-3. Rodriguez and Logan Williams led the team with two runs each.
The victory improved La Grande’s season record to 11-1. The matchup with the Buckaroos is the first of two non-league matchups on the schedule this year, with the second coming at the regular season finale on May 20.
Up next, La Grande will travel to face McLoughlin for a double header on April 15 — the first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
