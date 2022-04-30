Logan Williams (2) attempts to tag out Ontario's Christian Seal (1) at Optimist Field, La Grande on Thursday, April 7, 2022. La Grande swept the visiting Ontario team in a double header match, scoring 14-1 and 19-1 in their first home game.
ONTARIO — The La Grande High School baseball team left nothing in question in its doubleheader at Ontario on Friday, April 29, winning 31-0 and 21-0.
The victories marked 15 straight for the Tigers, who improved to 19-1 on the year and 8-0 in league play. La Grande has won via shutout in its last eight games.
Game 1: La Grande 31, Ontario 0
The Tigers started off with a two-run first inning and never looked back in game one against Ontario. An eight-run third inning and 12-run fifth inning summed up a dominant victory. La Grande compiled 22 hits in the game, compared to just one for Ontario.
Devin Bell was stellar at the plate, going 4-5 with four RBIs and four runs. Cole Jorgensen went 3-5 at the plate, knocking in four RBIs.
Sam Tsiatos went 3-3, scoring one RBI. Logan Williams, Jace Schow and Noah McIlmoil all tallied two-hit outings.
On the mound, Tsiatsos was dominant. The junior pitched five shutout innings off one hit and struck out 10 opposing batters.
Game 2: La Grande 21, Ontario 0
La Grande picked up right where it left off in game two, piling up a 21-0 blowout victory. While the team’s bats came alive once again, it was a stellar pitching performance by Williams that highlighted the day.
Williams pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 opposing batters.
La Grande scored six runs in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth to encapsulate another dominant victory.
Bell went 3-6, scoring three runs and knocking in three RBIs. Schow went 2-4, scoring two runs and totaling two RBIs.
In addition to his no-hitter, Williams helped his own cause by going 2-4 at the plate with four RBIs and one run.
After breezing past Ontario, the Tigers are in strong form heading into the final five games of the regular season. Up next, La Grande will host McLoughlin for a doubleheader at Pioneer Park on May 3. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
