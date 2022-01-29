LA GRANDE — In a rivalry matchup between the La Grande and Baker boys basketball teams on Friday, Jan. 28, the Bulldogs came out on top by a wide margin.
Baker took down La Grande 67-41, snapping a six-game winning streak for the Tigers. La Grande fell to 10-2 overall and 1-1 in Greater Oregon League competition.
It was a fast start by the Bulldogs that made the difference, as Baker strung together a big run in the first half. La Grande trailed 20-8 by the end of the first quarter and headed into halftime trailing 47-23.
Baker’s Isaiah Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, helping the Bulldogs take the early advantage. La Grande’s Devin Bell produced offense well for the Tigers, hitting four three-pointers in the first half — Bell finished with a game-high 21 points.
The second half was neck-and-neck, with Baker outscoring La Grande 20-18. Sam Tsiatsos scored five points in the second half, but the Tigers could not make any ground in overcoming the large deficit.
The win for Baker continued the team’s top form, winning seven straight games.
Up next for La Grande, the Tigers will host Ontario at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
