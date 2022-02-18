BAKER CITY — The Cove boys basketball team came just possessions away from seeing its season end.
Clutch baskets from Wyatt Burgess and Patrick Frisch proved otherwise as the Leopards held on to defeat Pine Eagle 64-59 at Baker High School on Thursday, Feb. 17. The victory keeps Cove’s playoff hopes alive, moving the team into a semifinal matchup against Nixyaawii.
“The mentality was that we’re in a dog fight and have to keep punching,” Cove head coach Doug Wiggins said.
The matchup was neck-and-neck from start to finish, as the crowd was on the edge of its seat for nearly the entirety of the playoff showdown.
Pine Eagle jumped out to a 6-0 advantage, but Cove would go on to lead for the remainder of the game until late in the fourth quarter. The Leopards settled in and built up an 11-6 run as three-pointers from Wyatt Burgess, Terrell Davis and Patrick Frisch sparked an 11-0 run. Frisch and Burgess were consistent scorers for Cove, finishing with 19 and 21 points on the night.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Pine Eagle stayed within striking distance and battled to trail 30-25 at halftime.
Both teams gave every ounce of energy in the second half, fighting to keep their seasons alive. The Spartans quickly tied the game at 34-34 midway through the quarter as both teams went back and forth.
Senior Caleb Brown pushed the tempo for Pine Eagle, scoring eight points in the third quarter. Brown scored 21 points on the night and helped the Spartans make a late push toward a victory. Any time it looked as if Pine Eagle would tip the momentum, Cove’s Wyatt Burgess seemingly converted a basket on the following possession — the sophomore scored six points in the third quarter and controlled the tempo for the Leopards throughout the victory.
“Wyatt Burgess stepped up big for us, and there at the end Pat (Frisch) really got back into the game,” Doug Wiggins said. “Caleb Wiggins got hot from the outside, which really helped us open the middle for Pat (Frisch).”
After Cove went into the fourth quarter leading 46-45, both teams ignited offensively in the final frame. A loss for either team would end the season.
Pine Eagle junior Cole Morgan led the charge for the Spartans, scoring 15 points in the second half — Morgan led all scorers with 24 points.
With just over three minutes remaining in regulation, Morgan converted a three-pointer to give Pine Eagle its first lead since the first quarter — the Spartans led 57-56. Frisch bounced back with two consecutive buckets to put the Leopards back out front 60-57 with 2:15 left in the fourth — the junior scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what our two captains and leaders are there to do, help settle the team down and bring it in,” Wiggins said of Frisch and Burgess. “When things started to get out of control, they were there composing themselves to make the play they needed.”
Brown scored with 2:05 remaining to cut Cove’s lead to 60-59. The Spartans won back possession with just over a minute remaining, but Burgess came up with a huge steal and fast break basket to give Cove a 62-59 lead.
After a big stop on defense by Cove, junior Terrell Davis converted two free-throws to put the Leopards up 54-59 with 20 seconds remaining in the game. Brown saw a good look at a three-pointer for Pine Eagle, but the Spartans were unable to make any late comeback.
The loss ended Pine Eagle’s season at 8-13 overall.
For Cove, the win ensured a spot in the district tournament semifinals against Nixyaawii. The Leopards previously defeated Nixyaawii 49-46 on Jan. 14. Tip-off between the Leopards and Golden Eagles is slated for 3:30 p.m. at Baker High School on Feb. 18.
“Last time we saw Nixy it was a fight,” Doug Wiggins said. “We’re really looking forward to it and want to come out and prove what we’re doing.”
