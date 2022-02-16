IMBLER — The Imbler boys basketball team earned its spot in the Old Oregon League district tournament quarterfinals, defeating Griswold 58-13 on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
It was a balanced scoring night for the Panthers, who jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Imbler led 23-7 by the end of the first quarter and never faltered throughout the rest of the matchup.
Sophomore Justin Frost scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter as the Panthers built up a sizable advantage. Sophomore Eli Mola was another solid contributor for Imbler, scoring 10 points. Sophomore Dallin Rasmussen added eight points on the night.
Imbler took a 20-9 advantage in the second quarter, all but securing the game by halftime — the Panthers led 43-16 at the break.
Griswold’s Caiden Boatright scored eight points, but the Grizzlies were outmatched in any late comeback attempt. Imbler held on to win by 45 and clinch its spot in the district tournament.
The Panthers are now set to square off with Joseph (10-9, 8-3) in a quarterfinal matchup on Feb.17 — tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. at Baker High School. The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will face top-seeded Powder Valley in the semifinals.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.