IMBLER — After going down big early on, a late rally by Imbler was not enough on Wednesday night.
The Joseph boys basketball team topped Imbler 41-38 in an Old Oregon League matchup at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Eagles started off fast, outscoring the Panthers 12-6 in the first quarter and taking a 24-14 lead into halftime. Senior Hayden Hite was on fire early for Joseph, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half.
Joseph continued to hold its lead in the second half, taking a 13-10 advantage in the third quarter and leading 37-24 heading into the final frame. James Burney and Blade Suto contributed to a balanced Joseph scoring effort, totaling seven points each.
In the fourth quarter, Imbler put together a strong rally that ultimately came up just short. Wyatt Burns scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers outscored the Eagles 14-4. Jake Bingaman and Justin Frost both added 11 points in the losing effort.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Imbler and dropped the Panthers to 7-12 overall and 5-3 in league play. Imbler is set to host Powder Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Joseph improved to 7-7 on the year and 5-1 in league play. The Eagles will travel to Griswold on Feb. 3 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.