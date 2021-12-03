La Grande’s Jace Schow (21) and Umatilla’s Kaden Jacobs (31) battle for control of the ball during the fourth quarter. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
La Grande’s Sam Tsiatsos (0) eyes Umatilla’s Micheal Montez (40). The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) puts up a three pointer late in the second half. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
La Grande’s Devin Bell (5) leaps to put up a shot against Umatilla. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) leaps to gain control of a rebound. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
La Grande’s Brady Hutchins (22) puts up a shot during the second half. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Lynkin McLeod (33) leaps toward the basket. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) drives past La Grande’s Devin Bell (5) en route to the basket. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Kaden Salamanca (23) pushes past a La Grande defender. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) pushes toward the basket. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35) drives past a pair of La Grande defenders. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian
La Grande’s Jace Schow (21) pushes along the baseline after gaining control of a rebound. The La Grande Tigers defeated the Umatilla Vikings 52-48 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Umatilla High School.
UMATILLA — It took a solid second-half push, but the La Grande boys basketball team came away with a road victory in the team’s first game of the season.
Junior Logan Williams led the way with 16 points as the Tigers defeated Umatilla 52-48 on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Vikings gained an early 13-10 lead after the first quarter as both teams were neck-and-neck throughout most of the game. La Grande found its rhythm in the second quarter to take a narrow 26-24 lead at halftime.
The Tigers kept up the pace and built a 40-37 advantage heading into the final quarter. Williams scored nine of his points in the third frame.
In the fourth quarter, Williams added five more points as the Tigers held on for the four-point victory. Brady Hutchins was the team's second highest scorer with nine points, all of which came from three-point baskets. Sam Tsiatsos scored seven points and Jace Schow added six. Umatilla's Ulises Armenta led all scorers with 20 points.
The hard-fought road win gives La Grande a 1-0 start to the 2021-22 season. Up next, the Tigers will head home to face Nyssa on Dec. 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at La Grande High School.
