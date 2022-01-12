COVE — The Powder Valley and Cove boys basketball teams squared off in a matchup of Union County schools on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with the Badgers coming away with a 69-33 victory.
The win at Cove High School marked the third straight conference victory for Powder Valley and improved its record to 12-1 on the year. The Leopards dropped to 2-1 in league play and 4-6 overall.
The game was close early on, with the Badgers holding an 18-11 advantage after the first quarter and leading 28-22 at halftime. Junior Patrick Frisch scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half to keep Cove within reach. Senior Reece Dixon had a balanced scoring effort throughout the game, scoring 10 points in the first half and 10 in the second — his 20 points led all scorers in the matchup.
Powder Valley pulled away in the second half, taking advantage of a huge third quarter. The Badgers outscored the Leopards 19-4 in the third quarter and pulled away 22-7 in the fourth quarter. Powder Valley senior Case Olson scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and teammate Clay Martin finished with 13 points.
Up next, Powder Valley will hit the road to face Umatilla in a non-league matchup on Jan. 13 — tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Leopards will host Nixyaawii on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Union grinds out narrow win over Weston-McEwen
ATHENA — The Union Bobcats earned the team’s second straight Blue Mountain Conference victory Tuesday night, knocking off Weston-McEwen in a 59-53 nail-biter.
The Bobcats relied on a balanced scoring effort in their second highest scoring outing of the season, with five players scoring nine or more points.
Tee and Bo Ledbetter got things started early for Union, scoring five points each in the first quarter. The Bobcats gained an early 18-11 advantage after the first quarter.
The Bobcats and TigerScots both scored 12 points in the second quarter as Union headed into the locker rooms at halftime up 30-23. Tee Ledbetter added four more points in the second quarter en route to a team-high 17 points. He also tallied a team-high six rebounds in the victory.
Weston-McEwen took a 16-11 advantage in the third quarter to cut Union’s lead to 41-39 heading into the final eight minutes. Weston-McEwen's Theo White scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to bring the TigerScots within striking distance.
Union freshman Chase Koshinsky scored five of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and helped Union hold onto its lead. The Bobcats outscored the TigerScots 18-14 in the fourth quarter to walk off with the victory.
The win improved Union’s overall record to 8-6 on the year — the Bobcats are 2-1 through the early stages of league competition. Up next, Union will travel to Enterprise for a league matchup, with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m.
