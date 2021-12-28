BAKER CITY — In a rematch of the 1A football state championship, Adrian came away with a similar result against Powder Valley — a narrow victory.
Powder Valley was bested 80-75 on Day 1 of the Baker Holiday Tournament at Baker High School on Monday, Dec. 27. The loss dropped the team’s record to 8-1 on the season.
Powder Valley started off the game strong, but Adrian ultimately pulled away with a big second half for the come-from-behind victory. The Badgers built up a 20-7 lead after the first quarter behind seven points from Kaiden Dalke. The senior finished the game with nine points.
The Badgers continued to extend the lead in the second quarter, building up a 41-25 advantage by halftime. Senior Clay Martin hit three three-pointers in the second quarter — he finished with a team-high 19 points.
In the second half, the Antelopes surmounted a comeback that started with a 26-17 advantage in the third quarter. Adrian junior Carter Bayes scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, a 29-17 advantage for Adrian ultimately tipped the scales in favor of the Antelopes. Junior Cole Martin added eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers ultimately came up short. Adrian senior Gavin Bayes scored nine points in the fourth quarter along with 10 from Carter Bayes to lead the Antelopes to the victory.
The loss is the first of the year for a Powder Valley team that came into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the OSAA 1A rankings. The Badgers will face off with Burns at 8 p.m. on Day 2 of the Baker Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. Following the matchup with the Hilanders, Powder Valley will begin Old Oregon League competition on Jan. 4.
Wallowa defeated handily by Stanfield
ECHO — The Wallowa boys basketball team suffered a tough loss on Dec. 27, losing 69-39 to Stanfield on Day 1 of the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Echo High School.
The loss comes in the wake of the team earning two straight victories at the Helix Tournament. Wallowa saw its record drop to 2-6 on the year.
Up next, the Cougars will look for a better result on Day 2 of the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament on Dec. 28. Wallowa is set to face Condon (7-1) at 2:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.