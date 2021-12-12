NORTH POWDER — In a battle of Union County powerhouses, Powder Valley ultimately came out on top of what was an electrifying matchup.
Union came into the matchup 4-1, while Powder Valley stood at 4-0. The showdown of local competitors served as the finale to three days of basketball at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Bobcats took an early lead and never trailed until early in the fourth quarter, but the game was always within reach for the Badgers. In the first quarter, Union hit four three-pointers and controlled the tempo to take a 16-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
Union freshman Chase Koshinsky hit two from long range and would go on to finish the game with five three-pointers and a game-high 17 points. Powder Valley senior point guard Reece Dixon scored nine of his 14 points in the first quarter to keep the Badgers in the game.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats built up a 10-point lead after a 6-0 start to the half propelled a strong effort. However, Powder Valley climbed back in the game and cut the lead to 31-25 at halftime.
The third quarter was neck-and-neck, with Dixon pushing the fastbreak and helping Powder Valley cut the lead to 37-35. Union’s Morgan Johnson scored a tip-in at the buzzer to end the third quarter at 39-35 in favor of the Bobcats.
Powder Valley got off to a fast start in the fourth quarter, rattling off an 8-0 run to start the final frame. Cole Martin scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and hit several key free throws down the line. With Powder Valley leading 52-47 with under two minutes left in the game, Koshinsky hit a clutch three-pointer to cut the lead to 52-20. After Martin hit one out of two free-throw attempts, Bo Ledbetter missed a three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining that would have tied the game.
The victory improved Powder Valley’s record to 5-0 to start the season, which has the team ranked No. 1 in the OSAA rankings. For Union, a young Bobcats team will look to bounce back after going 1-2 at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament. Union and Powder Valley will both have four days off before competing at the Union Bobcat Classic, which begins on Dec. 16.
La Grande improves to 4-0
ESTACADA — The La Grande boys basketball team wrapped up its weekend series to the Portland area with a win, knocking off Estacada 56-30.
For the football players on the basketball team, it was a revenge game after the Rangers defeated the Tigers in the 4A state playoffs. La Grande's stout defensive effort throughout the game helped propel the Tigers to a big victory.
It was a low-scoring affair early on, with the Tigers holding a narrow 11-5 lead. Logan Williams (six points) and Devin Bell (five points) led the way in the first frame.
La Grande's defense held true in the second quarter, holding Estacada to five points yet again. The Tigers held a steady 25-10 lead at halftime behind eight points from Bell in the first half. The senior finished the game with 10 points.
La Grande was outscored 11-8 in the third quarter, but pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 23-9 advantage. Brady Hutchins and Sam Tsiatsos both had a strong second half and finished with 12 points each.
The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the year and have held its last two opponents to 30 or less points. Up next, La Grande will look to keep the momentum going in a matchup with Fruitland (Idaho) on Dec. 14. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.