UNION — The Union boys basketball team defended home court this weekend, winning the Union Lions Tournament championship game against Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 4.
It was a come-from-behind effort for the Bobcats, who trailed at the end of the first three quarters. However, a late push in front of a large home crowd saw Union come away with a 52-48 victory.
“For us to pull out a victory against a quality, athletic opponent like Adrian is huge,” Union head coach Odin Miller said.
Sophomore Evan Cloutier was big when Union needed points, which happened to be the first and fourth quarters. Cloutier scored seven of the team’s 10 first-quarter points and came up with the game-winning layup with just over 10 seconds left in the game. He finished the game with 11 points.
Early on, Adrian ran a stout full-court trap that was a testament to the team’s defensive abilities. Union had some difficulties beating the press early on, but the Bobcats started to settle in offensively throughout the final three quarters. The Antelopes held a narrow 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
“Both nights this weekend our opponents pressed for all 32 minutes. That’s exhausting but incredibly valuable moving forward,” Miller said. “We did a good job of getting the press broke and over half court, but our issue was once we got into our half court offense we still made rushed decisions and didn’t get into a flow until late in the game.”
The Bobcats looked much more composed in the second quarter, as the Ledbetter brothers led the way. Tee Ledbetter finished with 13 points and Tee Ledbetter scored 15. Union cut the lead to 25-24 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Antelopes came out swinging and built up a 42-34 lead midway through the period. If Adrian’s Conley Martin was having any difficulty switching sports after the school’s 1A football state championship last weekend, he surely didn’t show it tonight. Martin scored a game-high 18 points. Adrian senior Gavin Bayes scored seven points in the third quarter and finished with 12.
Union was able to claw back into the game in the third and cut the lead to 42-38 heading into the final eight minutes. Tee Ledbetter set the tone in the paint and on the boards, totaling 10 second-half points. He finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats gained momentum and started to close the gap — Union outscored Adrian 14-6 in the final frame. With a little over three minutes remaining, Bayes was assessed a technical foul, which allowed Tee Ledbetter to hit two free throws and tie the game at 46-46. Chase Koshinsky hit one out of two free throws on the ensuing play to give Union a 47-46 lead.
With the game knotted at 48-48, both teams traded empty possessions. Cloutier drove in from the right wing and was able to bank in a short floater to put the Bobcats up by two with just over ten second remaining. The Antelopes failed to put the ball in the hoop on the ensuing drive and fouled Union’s Trae Frank with just over one second left. Frank hit nothing but net on both free throws to ice the game.
“I’m so proud of the boys for keeping their composure tonight,” Miller said.
The Union Lions Tournament victory marks a 3-0 start to the season for the Bobcats. Up next, Union will compete at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament at Powder Valley High School. The Bobcats will play Prairie City at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
"Adrian is a bunch of tough, athletic young men, so this victory is very meaningful for our boys," Miller said.
Cove falls to Echo at Union Lions Tournament
UNION — The Cove Leopards lost a nail-biter in the consolation matchup of the Union Lions Tournament on Dec. 4, falling to Echo 49-45.
Patrick Frisch led the way with 17 points, while Wyatt Burgess added 11.
It has been a difficult 0-2 start to the season for Cove, but next weekend’s action presents an opportunity to get back in the win column. The Leopards will travel to compete at the John Howey Memorial tournament at South Wasco High School on Dec. 10-11. Cove is set to face Central Christian in the first round at 4:30 p.m.
Enterprise suffers consecutive losses
PRAIRIE CITY — After starting the season with a victory over Wallowa earlier in the week, the Enterprise boys basketball team lost two straight matchups this weekend.
The Outlaws lost 63-45 to Prairie City on Dec. 3 and fell 75-27 to Crane on the following day. The losses dropped Enterprise's record to 1-2.
Following the tough weekend, Enterprise will face Adrian at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament at Powder Valley High School on Dec. 10. The game is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Joseph swept in opening weekend
JOSEPH — It was a tough start to the season for the Joseph boys basketball team, losing its opening two contests.
The Eagles lost 69-31 to Crane on Dec. 3 and fell 65-33 to South Wasco County on Dec. 4. Joseph is now 0-2 to start off the 2021-22 season.
Up next, the Eagles will face Adrian at the Calvin Hiatt tournament on Dec. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Wallowa drops consecutive games
WALLOWA — Two weekend losses marked a difficult start to the season, as the Wallowa boys basketball team fell to 0-3.
The Cougars were bested 74-21 against South Wasco County on Dec. 3 and lost to Jordan Valley 45-18 on the following day.
Wallowa will look to bounce back at Horizon Christian/Hood River on Dec. 10. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
