BAKER CITY — The Cove boys basketball team gave Nixyaawii a run until the end, but the Golden Eagles ultimately capitalized on a big fourth quarter.
Cove lost 61-44 to Nixyaawii in the Old Oregon League district tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18. The Leopards trailed by just five heading into the fourth quarter, but came up just short.
“In the first half it was beautiful, we played the game we wanted to play,” Cove head coach Doug Wiggins said. “The second half we came out cold and just couldn’t overcome it.”
Both teams battled back and forth in the first half, exchanging blows. Nixyaawii built a slight 12-8 lead after the first quarter, but Cove went into halftime trailing by a slim 22-20 margin.
Patrick Frisch was efficient for Cove in the loss, leading the Leopards with 20 points on the night. The junior got things going in the first half, leading the Leopards with 11 points.
“He matched up well. He had a good, solid game,” Wiggins said. “I think our inside game today was pretty good. I think our biggest problem was that we were just cold from the outside.”
For Nixyaawii, sophomore Baron Moses was phenomenal. The forward scored 31 points on the night, driving to the basket effectively.
Cove’s Wyatt Burgess earned his fourth foul in the third quarter, limiting his playing time in the second half. Burgess finished the night with 14 points.
“It put a hamper on our ball handling,” Wiggins said. “Nixyaawii put the press on in the second half and put a lot of intensity on us.”
With Nixyaawii leading 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles stepped up the intensity in a big way. Junior Coyote Jackson was strong in the paint, scoring all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
The GOlden Eagles extended the lead to double digits and never looked back, as Cove was forced to foul in order to stop the clock. Frisch scored five more points in the fourth quarter and Burgess added six, but the Leopards ultimately came up short.
Cove’s season is now on the line, needing a victory in the third-place match to earn a spot in the 1A state tournament. The Leopards will face the loser of Powder Valley and Joseph at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.
“We’re just looking to bounce back,” Wiggins said. “We still have a shot at getting into states, so that’s what we’re looking to do. I think it will happen.”
For Nixyaawii, the Golden Eagles are one game away from winning the Old Oregon League. The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Powder Valley and Joseph at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
