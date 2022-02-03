Wyatt Burgess.JPG
COVE — The Cove boys basketball team earned a league victory on Wednesday, Feb. 3, knocking off Pine Eagle 50-41 at Cove High School.

It was a hot shooting night for the Leopards, going 62% from the field and 67% from beyond the arc.

Junior Patrick Frisch led Cove with 20 points on the night, while sophomore Wyatt Burgess scored 15. Junior Caleb Wiggins added 11 points in the win.

The Leopards have been strong in league play this year, picking up their fifth win. Cove now stands at 7-8 on the season and 5-3 in league play.

Cove will have a day off before a rematch with Pine Eagle — this time the two teams will meet at Pine Eagle. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

