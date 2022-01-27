ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team was on the cusp of its first Blue Mountain Conference victory of the season.
Rylen Bronson of Pilot Rock, though, had other ideas.
Bronson scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit the winning 3-pointer in the closing moments as the Rockets pulled out a 52-50 road victory over the Outlaws Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The freshman guard scored 21 points to lead all scorers, and, with his team down 50-49 with less than 5 seconds remaining, hit his second 3 of the quarter to help the Rockets escape.
The Rockets led much of the first half, and were ahead 16-12 at the break, but never could breakaway from the Outlaws. Enterprise, in fact, heated up in the third, scoring 20 points to take a 32-31 lead into the fourth and position themselves to possibly get off the schneid in BMC action. Jackson Decker had 11 of his 12 points in the fourth and hit three 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough.
Spencer Decker also scored 12 points for the Outlaws, while James Lunzmann had 10 for the Rockets.
Pilot Rock (5-12 overall, 2-5 BMC) hosts Union at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
