HALFWAY — The Imbler boys basketball team won a thriller over Pine Eagle on Wednesday, Jan. 26, coming back in the fourth quarter to take a 37-32 victory.
Right off the bat, Pine Eagle took an early advantage and seemed to be in control of the game. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from senior Caleb Brown. After a low-scoring 5-4 second quarter in favor of Pine Eagle, the Panthers headed into halftime trailing 19-12.
In the second half, Imbler sophomore Wyatt Burns led the charge with seven of his game-high 13 points. Imbler outscored Pine Eagle 10-8 in the third quarter, but still trailed by five heading into the final frame of a low-scoring game.
Burns hit five out of six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter as the Panthers charged from behind to retake the lead. Senior Nate Bingaman scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter, helping the Panthers build up a 15-5 advantage in the final eight minutes. The Panthers, who trailed for the majority of the game, went on to take a five-point victory and earn the team’s third league win of the season.
The victory improved Imbler’s record to 5-11 on the year and 3-2 in league play, while Pine Eagle dropped to 6-7 on the season and 3-2 in Old Oregon League competition.
Up next, the Panthers will travel to face Wallowa at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. The Spartans are set to play at Powder Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
