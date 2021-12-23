ENTERPRISE — The Imbler boys basketball team notched its second win of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 22, defeating Enterprise 57-52.
Imbler improved to 2-8 on the year, while Enterprise fell to 1-8 — the Panthers previously topped the Outlaws 36-33 on Dec. 18.
Sophomore Justin Frost had a breakout performance in the paint, notching a game-high 23 points. Frost set the tone with eight points in the first quarter and finished the game 6-13 from the free-throw line.
The Outlaws led 15-10 after the first quarter and went into halftime with a narrow 28-27 lead. Imbler’s Jake Bingaman scored seven of his 13 points in the second quarter to help Imbler keep the score close.
Imbler took a narrow lead in the second half and held a 43-39 lead heading into the final frame. Wyatt Burns converted five out of six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers to a five-point victory. Burns scored all 11 of his points from the free-throw line. Jackson Decker led Enterprise with 14 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter.
Up next for Imbler, the Panthers will travel to face Weston-McEwen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28. The Outlaws will host Stanfield at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Union drops non-league matchup to Nixyaawii
UNION — The Union boys basketball team dropped its second straight contest in non-league play, falling at home to Nixyaawii on Dec. 22.
The Bobcats held close throughout the first half and into the final quarters, but Nixyaawii pulled away late to win 57-42 and improved its record to 6-2. Union fell to 6-4 with the loss.
“We just couldn’t convert on some pretty good looks to tie it or pull ahead,” head coach Odin Miller said. “Then we had to press and they pulled away in the last few minutes.”
Union trailed 27-23 at halftime, but Nixyaawii extended its lead to 43-32 at the end of the third quarter and pulled off the 15-point win.
Union’s Tee Ledbetter led the way with 20 points, 12 of which he scored in the second half — he also tallied 10 rebounds. Bo Ledbetter contributed 12 points, all of which were scored in the first half.
Up next, Union will face Adrian at the Baker holiday tournament on Dec. 27. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. at Baker High School.
“We are going to work hard in the next week before league to improve offensively,” Miller said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.