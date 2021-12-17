Logan Williams (2) looks to find an opening against Vale's Colten Stepleton in a matchup between the Tigers and Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The Tigers trailed for most of the contest, but came back in the fourth quarter to win 61-56 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
La Grande's Devin Bell (left) squares off with Vale's Tanner Steele (right) during a matchup between the Tigers and Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The Tigers trailed for most of the contest, but came back in the fourth quarter to win 61-56 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Logan Williams drives into the lane during a matchup between La Grande and Vale on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Tigers trailed for most of the contest, but came back in the fourth quarter to win 61-56 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Jace Schow looks for an open teammate during a game between La Grande and Vale on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The Tigers trailed for most of the contest, but came back in the fourth quarter to win 61-56 and improve to 5-1 on the season.
LA GRANDE — It was an uphill battle up until the end, but the La Grande boys basketball team improved to 5-1 with a come-from-behind victory over Vale.
The Tigers trailed for all but the last three minutes, but La Grande came away with a 61-56 victory on Thursday, Dec. 16. Brady Hutchins led the way with 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
La Grande got off to a tough start, immediately falling behind to the Vikings. Vale seemingly couldn’t miss, hitting three three-pointers and taking an early 21-7 lead. A three from Sam Tsiatsos near the end of the quarter cut Vale’s lead to 23-12 after one. Tsiatsos finished with 10 points.
The Tigers chipped away at the lead in the second quarter and outscored the Vikings 18-15, but Vale’s Colten Stepleton was difficult to stop. He scored nine second-quarter points and finished the game with 12.
La Grande did what it could to cut the lead in the third quarter, but Vale still led 47-41 heading into the final frame. It was in the fourth quarter that Hutchins took over the offensive load and helped the team earn the win.
A scoop-and-score by Logan Williams with just under two minutes remaining gave La Grande a 54-53 advantage, the first lead of the game for the Tigers. Devin Bell hit a clutch and-one that ignited the crowd despite a missed free throw. Bell was strong in the paint and finished with 12 points.
With La Grande up 59-56 with about 10 seconds remaining, Vale missed a shot to tie the game with just five seconds left. Tsiatsos converted both his free throws after the ensuing foul to ice the game.
The comeback victory got La Grande back in the win column after a loss to Fruitland earlier in the week. Up next, the Tigers will face Bonners Ferry on Dec. 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
