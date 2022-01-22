MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande boys basketball team came away with a dominant victory over McLoughlin on Friday, Jan. 21, topping the Pioneers 69-39.
McLoughlin kept the game close early on, trailing by just three points after the first quarter. La Grande junior Logan Williams scored seven of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter to guide the Tigers to a 14-11 lead.
The second quarter is when the game began to tilt heavily toward La Grande, as the Tigers outscored the Pioneers 18-3 and went into halftime leading 32-14.
La Grande outscored McLoughlin 37-25 in the second half en route to the 30-points victory on the road. Sam Tsiatsos tallied 10 points for the Tigers, while Jace Schow added nine. McLoughlin's Isaac Earls led the Pioneers with a game-high 20 points.
The victory improved La Grande’s record to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in league competition, while the Pioneers dropped to 2–7 overall and 1-1 in Greater Oregon League competitions.
Up next, La Grande will look to stay red hot in a rematch with Pendleton on Jan. 25. McLoughlin will be looking to get back in the win column in a home matchup with Baker on Jan. 22 — tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m.
