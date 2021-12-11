MOLALLA — The La Grande boys basketball team began its road trip to the Portland area with a resounding victory, beating Molalla 53-22 on Friday, Dec. 10.
The Tigers built an early lead and never looked back as the team improved its record to 3-0 on the year. Logan Williams, Devin Bell and Brady Hutchins all led the team in scoring with 11 points each.
La Grande jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 39-12 at halftime. Sam Tsiatsos hit three three-pointers in the first half to help the Tigers build up the big lead.
The Tigers continued to hold Molalla under 10 points in each quarter for the remainder of the game en route to the team’s third straight victory.
It has been a strong start to the year as La Grande has won all three of its contests. The Tigers will face Estacada at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Union bounces back with resounding win over Pine Eagle
NORTH POWDER — After the team’s first loss of the season on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Tournament in North Powder, the Union boys basketball team responded with a 52-39 victory over Pine Eagle on Day 2.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Bobcats, as four players scored in double digits. Tee Ledbetter led the way with 18 points.
Out of the gate, the matchup was neck and neck as both teams ended the first quarter tied at 11-11. A big second quarter by Union helped the Bobcats take a 29-18 lead at halftime.
Bo Ledbetter had a big fourth quarter to help put the game away, scoring seven points. He finished with 12 points on the night.
The win improved Union’s record to 4-1 on the year. Up next the Bobcats will participate in a Union County matchup against Powder Valley that should be a competitive matchup. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Powder Valley blows out Prairie City for fourth straight win
NORTH POWDER — The Badgers have defended home court so far at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, winning their first two matchups. Powder Valley topped Prairie City 61-37 to improve to 4-0 on the year.
The game was knotted at 12-12 after the first quarter, but Powder Valley managed to pull away in the remainder of the game. The Badgers led 30-21 at halftime and extended the lead to 40-25 at the end of three.
Three Badgers scored in double digits in a balanced scoring effort. Kaiden Dalke led the way with 12 points, while Case Olson and Cole Martin both scored 10.
Up next, Powder Valley will conclude the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament with a matchup against Union. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cove notches first win of season
MAUPIN — The Cove boys basketball team found the win column on Day 1 of the John Howey Memorial Tournament at South Wasco High School, knocking off Central Christian 39-27.
Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 10 points, while Wyatt Burgess scored seven.
Cove will look to build on the victory in a matchup with South Wasco County at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Imbler loses nail-biter to Dufur
NORTH POWDER — Imbler is off to an 0-4 start to the season, but the team’s last two contests have been narrow defeats. The Panthers have now lost 44-39 against Jordan Valley and 45-42 against Dufur at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
It was a come-from-behind effort by Imbler, trailing 17-9 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. Josh Taylor was tough to stop for Dufur, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
Six points from both Wyatt Burns and Justin Frost in the third quarter helped Imbler cut the lead to 36-35 at the end of the third quarter. Burns finished with 11 points and Frost tallied a team-high 12 points.
Despite five more points from Frost in the fourth, Imbler fell short by just three points. After tough losses on consecutive days, the Panthers will be looking for a win against Adrian on Day 3 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.
