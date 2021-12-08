Devin Bell (5) prepares to shoot during the match between La Grande and Nyssa boys basketball teams at La Grande High School on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The La Grande Tigers secured a convincing 61-43 victory over the visiting team.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
LA GRANDE — The Tigers got off to a strong start and never looked back, earning their second straight win.
The La Grande boys basketball team defeated Nyssa 61-43 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, improving to 2-0 on the season.
“We improved from our first game, which is a step in the right direction,” head coach Mark Carollo said. “I thought we did a really good job of better ball movement on offense and crashing the boards.”
It was a balanced offensive effort by the Tigers as the team dominated the boards and moved the ball effectively. Senior Brady Hutchins led the way with 14 points, while senior Devin Bell added 12.
La Grande got off running, using good defense fast breaks to build up a quick lead. As things settled in, the Tigers worked the ball around and built up a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers had their best offensive period of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Nyssa 21-12. Junior Jace Schow scored eight first-half points as La Grande built up a 35-17 lead. The Tigers stifled the Bulldogs in the first half and took a big lead into halftime.
“On defense I thought we did a really good job of focusing on fundamentals,” Carollo said. “We were locked in and I think the result of the game was due to that.”
In the third quarter, Hutchins scored seven points as the Tigers held off a second-half push from Nyssa. The same went in the fourth quarter, with La Grande holding on for an 18-point victory. Senior Sergio Staab added two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help secure the win. Staab finished with nine points.
“We have a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hoop, so it could be any given night that someone steps up,” Carollo said. “Tonight, Sergio came off the bench and hit three big threes. I just look at that as a next-man-up-mentality.”
Up next, La Grande will take a trip to the west side of the state for back-to-back games against Molalla and Estacada. Tip-off against Molalla is slated for 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.
“It’s early. There’s still a lot of working pieces with this team,” Carollo said. “I’m excited for this weekend, I think it’ll be a test on the road that might show what we’re really made out of.”
