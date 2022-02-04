Brothers Tee Ledbetter (3) and Bo Ledbetter (1) celebrate with fellow Union Bobcats Titus Davenport (12) and Chase Koshinsky (far right) after Bo Ledbetter hit a 3-point shot just before halftime at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
UNION — The Union boys basketball team completed the sweep of Stanfield on Friday, Feb. 4, taking down the Tigers 61-53.
The Bobcats built a steady lead early and never faltered, jumping out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the first and taking a 30-20 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.
Stanfield kept close in the second half, but Union ultimately held on to win by eight. The Bobcats earned the victory without starting shooting guard Chase Koshinsky, who missed the game due to illness.
“This was an outstanding win for our program,” Union head coach Odin Miller said. “Our boys played confident and driven tonight.”
Sophomore Tee Ledbetter had a sensational night, scoring 28 points. All but two of his points came in the last three quarters. Bo Ledbetter and Even Cloutier both scored 16 each in the win.
“Tee had an outstanding game offensively and defensively,” Miller said. “He was a force blocking shots in the paint and hit some clutch free throws down the stretch.”
Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich kept the Tigers within reach, scoring 21 points. The loss for Stanfield dropped the team’s record to 14-9 overall and 8-2 in league play. The Tigers will be hoping for a better result in a home game against Pilot Rock on Feb. 5 — tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
The victory for Union improved the Bobcats’ record to 12-8 overall and 6-3 in league play. Up next, the Bobcats are set to host Heppner at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.
