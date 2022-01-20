PENDLETON — The Nixyaawii and Imbler boys basketball team played out a one-sided contest on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the Golden Eagles coming away with an 88-26 victory in Pendleton.
Nixyaawii junior Dylan Abrahamson and sophomore Baron Moses led the way for the Golden Eagles, each scoring 20 points or more.
Moses led the way early, scoring 12 out of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter — Nixyaawii set the tone with a 24-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Imbler struggled to score in the first frame and went 1-4 at the free-throw line.
The Panthers picked up the pace in the second quarter with eight points, but the Golden Eagles kept up the high-octane offensive effort with 26 more points and led 50-9 by halftime. Abrahamson scored 12 out of his 20 points in the first half, while Moses had 18 by the half.
In the third quarter, Nixyaawii converted four three-pointers as a team to add on another 26 points. The Golden Eagles had 76 points by the end of the third quarter, while Imbler was at 24. Wyatt Burns hit two three-pointers in the third quarter, but Imbler could not slow down Nixyaawii’s offense. Burns finished with a team-high seven points.
The Golden Eagles held a 12-2 advantage in the final frame to walk off with the 88-26 Old Oregon League victory. The win improved Nixyaawii’s record to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in league play, while Imbler dropped to 3-11 on the year and 1-2 in Old Oregon League competition.
Imbler will be looking to bounce back in its next matchup at home against Cove at 5:30 p.m. on Jan .22. Nixyaawii will look to keep up the momentum when the Golden Eagles travel to Joseph for a matchup on Jan. 21 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
