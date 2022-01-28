north powder basketball (16 of 19).jpg
Reece Dixon, left, sweeps through the court at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Dixon, a senior, leads the Badgers at the point guard position.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team grabbed its seventh straight victory on Friday, Jan. 28, defeating Pine Eagle 82-47.

The Badgers erupted offensively in the team’s highest scoring game of the season, taking a 57-22 lead by halftime.

Senior point guard Reece Dixon scored consistently throughout the matchup, finishing with a game-high 23 points.

Clay Martin finished the game with 15 points and Kaiden Dalke tallied 16, as the two seniors helped the Badgers cruise to victory.

Both teams played out a 25-25 second half — Powder Valley’s big first-half lead held strong to finish with a large margin of victory.

The win improved Powder Valley’s record to 15-1 on the year and 5-0 in league play. Up next, the Badgers will host a strong Nixyaawii team at 3:30 p.m. on Sat. 29.

