Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Reece Dixon, left, sweeps through the court at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Dixon, a senior, leads the Badgers at the point guard position.
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team grabbed its seventh straight victory on Friday, Jan. 28, defeating Pine Eagle 82-47.
The Badgers erupted offensively in the team’s highest scoring game of the season, taking a 57-22 lead by halftime.
Senior point guard Reece Dixon scored consistently throughout the matchup, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
Clay Martin finished the game with 15 points and Kaiden Dalke tallied 16, as the two seniors helped the Badgers cruise to victory.
Both teams played out a 25-25 second half — Powder Valley’s big first-half lead held strong to finish with a large margin of victory.
The win improved Powder Valley’s record to 15-1 on the year and 5-0 in league play. Up next, the Badgers will host a strong Nixyaawii team at 3:30 p.m. on Sat. 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.