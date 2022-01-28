Kaden Krieger (20) dunks the ball at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Krieger starts at center for the Badgers and will aim to control the paint for Powder Valley during the 2021-22 season.
HELIX — After missing two weeks of action due to COVID-19 protocols, the Powder Valley boys basketball team came out firing in its first game back.
The Badgers cruised past Griswold 68-3 on Thursday, Jan. 27, stretching the team’s winning streak to six games.
Powder Valley took a massive scoring margin early on and never looked back, building up a 29-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior forward Kaden Krieger scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Badgers dominated early on. Senior forward Kaiden Dalke hit two three-pointers in the first quarter to help Powder Valley’s offense find its rhythm after two weeks off.
The remainder of the game was more of the same, with Griswold scoring two more points in the third quarter. Freshman Ethan Reeder scored all three points for the Grizzlies.
Senior point guard Reece Dixon controlled the tempo early, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half. Senior guard Clay Martin scored 11 points and Dalke finished with 10. Powder Valley led 43-1 by halftime and never looked back in the second half.
The victory for the Badgers improved the team’s record to 14-1 on the year and 4-0 in Old Oregon League competition. After several games were postponed, Powder Valley will have a busy upcoming schedule moving forward. The win over Griswold is the first of four games in six days for the Badgers. Up next, Powder Valley will host Pine Eagle on Jan. 28 in North Powder — tip-off if slated for 7:30 p.m.
Griswold fell to 1-13 overall and 0-4 in league play. The Grizzlies will look to bounce back on the road at Nixyaawii on Jan. 28.
