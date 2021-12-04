NORTH POWDER — It was a strong showing in the Badgers’ season opener, coming away with a 21-point win at home.
The Powder Valley boys basketball team defeated Jordan Valley 56-35 on Friday, Dec. 3, jumping out to a 1-0 start to the season.
“It was a good win,” head coach Kyle Dixon said. “We were a little rusty, but we played hard and that’s all I expect out of them.”
Senior Kaiden Dalke, Powder Valley’s sixth-man, came off the bench and was a headache for Jordan Valley defenders all game long. Dalke tallied a team-high 13 points and hit three three-pointers.
The Badgers dominated to start the game, jumping out to a 16-3 start and leading 20-5 after the first quarter. Senior Kaden Krieger got the crowd fired up with a two-handed fast-break dunk that put Powder Valley in control early on.
Despite the strong start by the Badgers, the Mustangs put together a big second quarter to tighten the game. Jordan Valley hit five three-pointers and outscored Powder Valley 15-10 in the second quarter. Senior Jace Grenke hit two from long range in the quarter and finished with a game-high 16 points. The Mustangs cut the lead to 28-20 at one point, but this is as close as the deficit would get for the remainder of the contest.
After heading into the second half up 30-20, Powder Valley outscored Jordan Valley 13-5 in the third frame to take a commanding 43-25 lead by the end of the quarter. Senior point guard Reece Dixon controlled the tempo well and scored six points in the quarter. Dixon finished the game with 11 points.
By early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers led handily and subbed in their reserve players. Powder Valley went on to win 56-35 to start the season in the win column.
“That was a good win for them,” Dixon said. “They always work hard as a team and it was good to start the season with a victory.”
Powder Valley will travel to play Dufur on Dec. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:40 p.m.
Union tops Echo, starts season 2-0
UNION — The young group of hoopers at Union High School are off to a solid start to the season, winning the first two games of the season.
The Bobcats started off the Union Lions Tournament with a 60-50 victory over Echo to improve to 2-0.
“Echo was a strong team that pressured us for 32 minutes straight,” head coach Odin Miller said. “Our boys did a really good job keeping their composure when Echo made some runs in the second half. That’s a really big deal for us considering how young we are."
Union got off to an efficient start, leading Echo 23-17 after the first half. Chase Koshinsky and Morgan Johnson both hit two three-pointers in the first half as the Bobcats took an early lead. Jon Morton scored at will in the first half, tallying 12 points. Morton and Koshinsky both finished with a team-high 16 points.
In the second half, the Bobcats outscored the Cougars 37-33 to hold on for a 10-point victory. Tee Ledbetter scored effectively in the second half, finishing with 11 points. Ledbetter also led the team with eight rebounds.
“The crowd was great and it was exciting for the boys to prevail against a solid team,” Miller said.
Up next, Union will play in the tournament championship matchup on Dec. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Imbler drops road matchup to Stanfield
STANFIELD — It was a close battle, but the Imbler boys basketball team fell to 0-2 after a tough loss at Stanfield.
The game was neck-and-neck in the first half, but the Panthers stalled in the second half and lost 48-32 to the Tigers on Dec. 3.
Imbler trailed by just two at halftime as Stanfield held a 24-22 lead through the first 16 minutes of regulation. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 12-3 in the third quarter and 12-5 in the final frame to run away with the 16-point victory.
Center Justin Frost had another productive game for Imbler, scoring 16 points. Frost scored 13 points in the first half. Jake Bingaman added six points and Nate Bingaman scored five. Stanfield was led by Gator Goodrich, who scored 13 points.
After two tough losses to start the season, Imbler will look to regroup before it competes at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley High School. The tournament is set to begin on Dec. 9.
Cove defeated by Adrian
UNION — The Cove boys basketball team opened its season at the Union Lions Tournament, losing a tough matchup against Adrian.
The Leopards got off to a slow start in the half, but a late comeback wasn't enough as Adrian won 43-25.
Cove trailed 32-6 at half, but managed to outscore the Antelopes 19-11 in the second half. Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 12 points and Wyatt Burgess added 10 despite early foul trouble.
Following the loss, Cove will face Echo on day two of the tournament at 12:30 p.m.
Elgin falls to La Grande junior varsity at Elgin Lions Tournament
ELGIN — It was a difficult showing to start the season for Elgin as the La Grande junior varsity squad knocked off the Huskies 65-15 in the first round of the Elgin Lions Tournament on Dec. 3.
Elgin will face off against Grant Union at Elgin High School in the consolation game on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
La Grande’s JV team will face the Baker JV in the championship matchup on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
