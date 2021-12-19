UNION — Union High School hosted its annual Bobcat Classic holiday tournament, bringing in a slew of teams from around the area. Union County schools Union, Imbler, Elgin, Cove and Powder Valley were present, as well as Enterprise from Wallowa County.
On the boys side, Powder Valley went 3-0 at the tournament and improved to 8-0 on the year. The Badgers are currently rated as the No. 1 team in the 1A OSAA rankings.
Powder Valley tops Union in tournament finale
On the final day of the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, Union and Powder Valley battled out a nail-biter that went down to the final possessions. The Badgers won 57-53 behind 21 points from senior guard Reece Dixon and 18 points from junior forward Cole Martin.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout its entirety, with the score knotted at 36-36 heading into the fourth quarter. With 20 seconds remaining, Union’s Bo Ledbetter hit a deep three-pointer to cut Powder Valley’s lead to 54-53.
Powder’s Case Olson missed two free throws on the ensuing possession, but Martin secured the rebound and scored from the post to put the Badgers up 56-53 with just over 10 seconds remaining. Bo Ledbetter tried a three from deep to tie the game with just second left, but the shot was not good. The Badgers held on to win by four and win their eighth straight game to start the season.
Powder Valley defeated Enterprise 79-62 on Day 1 and knocked off Imbler 51-28 on Day 2. Dixon and Martin led the way with 14 points each in the win over Enterprise, while Kaiden Dalke and Case Olson both scored a team-high 10 points against Imbler.
Up next, the Badgers will face McLoughlin at the Baker Invitational on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.
Union goes 2-1 at Bobcat Classic
Prior to the thriller against Powder Valley, Union handled business in two close matchups.
On Day 1, the Bobcats topped Cove 51-42 behind 20 points from Tee Ledbetter. Union led 20-18 at halftime and held on behind nine second-half points from Bo Ledbetter to hold on for the nine-point victory.
On Day 2, Union’s Chase Koshinsky hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points to help the Bobcats defeat Jordan Valley 58-52. Tee Ledbetter scored 24 points and led the team to its sixth win of the season.
Union will host Nixyaawii in the team’s next game on Dec. 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Imbler picks up first win of season at Bobcat Classic
The Imbler Panthers got off to a tough start to the Bobcat Classic, losing its first two games to Jordan Valley and Powder Valley. However, Imbler knocked off Enterprise on Day 3 by a score of 36-33 for its first win of the year.
In a balanced scoring effort, Justin Frost led the way for the Panthers in a 45-26 defeat to Jordan Valley on Day 1.
On Day 2, Jeremiah Martin’s team-high 10 points were not enough as Powder Valley prevailed 51-28.
In the final day of action, the Panthers were led by 11 points from Frost and 10 points from Nate Bingaman as Imbler defeated Enterprise 36-33.
Up next, the Panthers will host Weston-McEwen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Cove goes 1-2 at Bobcat Classic
The Cove Leopards played tough at Union’s holiday tournament, losing by single digits to Union and Jordan Valley and notching a victory over Enterprise on Day 2.
In the 51-42 loss to Union on Day 1, Wyatt Burns led the way with 17 points. Patrick Frisch added 12 points as the Leopards fell to 1-4.
Frisch and Burns were strong against Enterprise on Day 2, as both were in double digits yet again. Frisch dominated the paint and scored 21 points on the day, while Burns added 20 points.
Cove fell by just one point in a heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Jordan Valley on Day 3.
Up next, the Leopards will host Powder Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
