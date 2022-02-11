Kaden Krieger (20) dunks the ball at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The senior, who starts at center for the Badgers, in a fast-paced game against Nixyaawii on Jan. 29, 2022, dominated the paint and scored 24 points. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team earned its 11th straight victory on Thursday, Feb. 11, defeating Joseph 51-40.
The game was neck-and-neck early on, but a big second quarter gave the Badgers a decisive advantage. Senior Kaden Krieger had a very strong showing, scoring a game-high 27 points in the win.
Powder started with an early 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Joseph’s Blade Suto kept the Eagles in contention early on, scoring two three-pointers in the first quarter. Suto hit four three-pointers on the night and finished with a team-high 14 points.
Eight points by Krieger in the second quarter helped the Badgers jump out to a 28-21 lead at halftime.
The second half was relatively low scoring, with Powder Valley holding a narrow 6-5 advantage in the third quarter.
In a high-scoring final frame, the Badgers managed to hold off a late comeback attempt from Joseph and walk away with the 11-point win. Krieger scored seven points in the fourth, while Kaiden Dalke scored six of his 13 points. Suto scored five points for the Eagles, but Joseph ultimately dropped the game to fall to 8-9 on the year and 6-3 in league play.
The Badgers improved their record to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in Old Oregon League contests. The Eagles are set to host Wallowa at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and conclude the regular season with a home contest against Griswold at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Powder Valley concludes its regular season with a home matchup against Cove on Feb. 11 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
