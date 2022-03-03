BAKER CITY — In the trilogy of a hard-fought matchup, Powder Valley ultimately came away on top.
The Badgers defeated Nixyaawii 60-45 in the OSAA 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2 in front of a packed stadium at Baker High School. Powder Valley came out fast and never looked back, coming away with the victory just 11 days after the Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers in the Old Oregon League championship.
“It was a good team effort,” Powder Valley head coach Kyle Dixon said. “Everybody worked hard and played as a team tonight.”
When Dylan Abrahamson hit a corner three-pointer just 20 seconds into the game to give Nixyaawii a 3-2 lead, it looked as if both teams were in for another neck-and-neck battle. Powder Valley had other plans however, as the Badgers rattled off a 13-0 run to build up a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“It's the state tournament. These guys get up for big games,” Kyle Dixon said. Our seniors play like seniors and they know they have to be ready for big games. It was fun.”
The Golden Eagles settled in offensively near the end of the first frame, but the Badgers were on fire and built up a 20-11 lead. Powder Valley’s Cole Martin scored six points in the first quarter en route to a team-high 12 points.
The Badgers kept up the high intensity in the second quarter, limiting Nixyaawii’s scoring and building up a 20-point lead. Rebounding was a big difference maker, with Powder Valley holding a 33-13 advantage on the boards in the first half.
Powder Valley point guard Reece Dixon scored eight first-half points off two three-pointers to help the Badgers take a 36-20 lead at halftime. Baron Moses, Dylan Abrahamson and Coyote Jackson all scored six points each in the first half to keep the Golden Eagles within striking distance — Abrahamson converted a deep three-pointer from the logo as time expired to cut the lead to 16.
Coming out of the locker rooms after halftime, Nixyaawii looked to cut into the lead. The Golden Eagles trimmed the defecit to 40-28 with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter off a midrange jump shot by Baron Moses. The sophomore finished with a game-high 19 points.
Despite starting the second half slow, Powder Valley picked up the momentum and never let Nixyaawii cut the lead to under 12 points. It was a balanced scoring effort by the Badgers in the third quarter, which reflected a trend over the course of the game for the winning team. Cole Martin (12), Kaiden Dalke (10), Kaden Krieger (10), Reece Dixon (10), Case Olson (9) and Clay Martin (9) led the way on offense for the Badgers.
“We missed some layups, which happens, but we got everybody in the 10 to 15 range and we were fine,” Kyle Dixon said.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, but Powder Valley held off any late comeback. After Abrahamson fouled out with 1:43 remaining in regulation, the Golden Eagles saw their season’s end in sight.
The Badgers were able to manage the late full-court press to hold on to the 15-point victory. The loss by Nixyaawii was tied for second lowest score of the season for the Golden Eagles
“We just tried to keep them in front of us,” Kyle Dixon said. “We just stayed down and made them go over top of us.”
The game concluded a series of three matchups between Nixyaawii and Powder Valley this season, with the Badgers winning two out of three.
“We needed that to get over the previous loss,” Kyle Dixon said. “They’ve beaten us the last five years and getting over them was big for us.”
Following the loss, the Golden Eagles will compete in a consolation matchup against Rogue Valley Adventist Academy. Tip-off is slated for 10:45 at Baker High School on March 3.
The victory for Powder Valley spurred the Badgers into a semifinal matchup against South Wasco County on March 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
