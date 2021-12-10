NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team got off to a hot start to the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, knocking off Echo 81-58 on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Badgers erupted on offense for a season-high total in points and earned the team’s largest margin of victory on the year. Powder Valley has defeated Jordan Valley, Dufur and now Echo to start the year 3-0.
Up next, Powder Valley will continue into Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Tournament with a matchup against Prairie City on Dec. 10. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
Union snaps undefeated start to season
NORTH POWDER — It was a neck-and-neck affair, but a big fourth quarter by Prairie City resulted in the first loss of the year for the Union boys basketball team. The Bobcats were defeated 60-53 at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder, which dropped the team’s record to 3-1.
"We hung tough tonight but couldn't pull out the win," Union head coach Odin Miller said. "Prairie City is a bunch of big, athletic boys that can jump and rebound really well."
The game was close all the way through, with the Bobcats holding a slim advantage after the first quarter and at halftime. Freshman Chase Koshinsky was electric in the first half, sinking multiple shots from long range. Koshinsky hit seven three-pointers in the first half and went into halftime with 23 points. Prairie City adjusted their defense in the second half and held Koshinsky scoreless.
Tee and Bo Ledbetter joined in on the fun and added a three-pointer each in the first quarter, giving Union a 23-19 lead after the first frame. Prairie City junior Doyal Lawrence helped the Panthers stay in the game with 15 points in the first half — Union held a 38-37 lead at halftime.
It was a low-scoring affair in the second half as both teams ramped up the defense. Freshman Morgan Johnson scored all five of his points in the third quarter to knot the game at 48-48 heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Bobcats were outscored 12-5 as the team struggled from the free-throw line. Union shot 1-8 at the strike and ultimately fell by seven points.
"The difference in the game was in the paint on both sides of the ball," Miller said. "We struggled to keep them off the offensive boards and then we went cold in the fourth and couldn't convert baskets at the rim."
The Bobcats will have a quick turnaround before facing Pine Eagle on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley Middle School on Dec. 10. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.
"It's a good learning experience for us to be able to understand how to make adjustments and get rebounds in crunch time," Miller said.
Imbler drops close matchup to Jordan Valley
NORTH POWDER — The Panthers put together a big second-half push, but ultimately fell short on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
Imbler was defeated by Jordan Valley 44-39, dropping the team’s record to 0-3 on the year.
The Panthers struggled early, scoring just 11 points in the first half. Jordan Valley held a 9-2 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 24-9 by halftime.
Jordan Valley senior Lan Hawker was tough to stop, scoring 19 points in the matchup. He hit two three-pointers and scored eight first-half points to help the Mustangs establish the early lead.
Imbler sophomore Justin Frost helped the Panthers climb back into the game, scoring seven of his 11 points in the second half. Wyatt Burns did the same, scoring all 13 of his points in the final two quarters.
The Panthers outscored the Mustangs 13-12 in the third quarter to head into the final frame trailing 36-22. Imbler put together a late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, holding a 17-8 advantage, however, there was ultimately not enough time to complete the comeback.
The five-point loss dropped Imbler’s record to 0-3 on the year. The Panthers will look to regroup and find the win column on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, when the team faces off against Dufur at 7 p.m.
Joseph still winless after close loss to Adrian
NORTH POWDER — The Joseph boys basketball team put in a strong effort against an athletic Adrian team, but ultimately fell to the Antelopes 62-55 on Day 1 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament on Dec. 9.
The loss is both the highest scoring effort and closest losing margin of the season for the Eagles. Adrian is off to a 2-1 start to the year.
Up next, Joseph will play Jordan Valley on Day 2 of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley High School. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
Elgin drops fourth straight
ONTARIO — Despite reaching its season high in points, the Elgin boys team lost a tough matchup to Four Rivers on Dec. 9. The Huskies were defeated 69-21 on the road.
Freshman Delynn Miller led the way with 18 points. Miller was scorching from beyond the arc, converting five three-pointers.
The road loss drops the Huskies’ record to 0-4 on the year. Up next, Elgin will look to bounce back as the team faces off with Sherman at home on Dec. 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
