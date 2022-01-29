Brothers Tee Ledbetter (3) and Bo Ledbetter (1) celebrate with fellow Union Bobcats Titus Davenport (12) and Chase Koshinsky (far right) after Bo Ledbetter hit a 3-point shot just before halftime at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
UNION — The Union boys basketball team defended home court in a big way on Saturday, Jan. 29, defeating Enterprise 48-20.
The Bobcats limited the Outlaws to just nine points in the first half and held on to win by 28. Freshman Chase Koshinsky led the way for the Bobcats, tallying a game-high 19 points. Union sophomore Tee Ledbetter tallied a double-double, posting 10 points and 11 rebounds on the night.
“I’m so proud of how our guys responded from last night’s loss,” Union head coach Odin Miller said. “We had great energy and executed our offense really well.”
Enterprise struggled offensively, but Jackson Decker led the team with five points.
The win for Union came on the heels of a tough 60-49 loss at Pilot Rock the night before. The Bobcats improved to 11-8 on the year and 5-3 in league play. Next up for Union, the Bobcats will host Stanfield at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.
“To achieve our goals leading up to the district tournament we need to be able to duplicate tonight’s effort,” Miller said.
For Enterprise, the loss dropped the team’s record to 2-16 overall and 0-8 in league play. The Outlaws’ next contest is at home against Heppner on Feb. 4 — tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
