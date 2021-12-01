IMBLER — It was a strong showing by the Bobcats boys basketball team in a matchup of Union county schools on the opening day of high school basketball.
Union defeated Imbler 55-27 at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
“They played tough defense and made some solid runs offensively,” Union head coach Odin Miller said.
The Bobcats gained a commanding lead in the first half, holding the Panthers to five points in each of the first two quarters. Bo Ledbetter tallied all 13 of his points in the first half. Chase Koshinsky lit up the second quarter, hitting three three-pointers. He finished the night with 13 points.
Imbler’s Wyatt Frost scored all 10 of the Panthers’ first-half points and led all scorers with 14 points at the end of the game. The Bobcats led 34-10 at halftime.
Union’s Tee Ledbetter had a big second half, scoring eight of his 12 points in the final two quarters. Imbler fought hard in the third quarter as Union won the period by a slim margin of 13-12. The Bobcats pulled away in the final frame and won the game by a 28-point advantage.
“We have a list of things to work on, but it was a good first test for us,” Miller said.
Up next for Union, the Bobcats will play Echo at the Union Lion’s Tournament at Union High School on Dec. 3. Imbler will travel to face Stanfield on the same day.
