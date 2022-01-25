UNION — The Union boys basketball team earned a decisive victory over Grant Union on Tuesday, Jan. 25, defeating the Prospectors 49-35 at home.
“We played really solid defense and rebounded the ball well as a team,” Union head coach Odin Miller said.
The Bobcats opened the game firing on all cylinders and practicing stout defense, holding Grant Union to just four points. Two three-pointers from Chase Koshinsky helped Union jump out to a 14-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Union sophomore Tee Ledbetter scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter, helping the Bobcats stretch the lead to 26-13 at halftime. Ledbetter also hauled in five rebounds in a strong performance.
Eight more points from Ledbetter in the third quarter all but sealed the deal, as Union held a 40-21 lead heading into the final frame. Koshinky and Evan Cloutier both pitched in 10 points each on the night as Union cruised to the 14-point victory.
Miller was pleased with the Bobcats only turning the ball over four times during the game, stating that it was Union’s best overall league contest this season.
“This was a strong start to a critical week for us in league,” he said.
The victory improved Union’s record to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in league competition. Up next for the Bobcats, the team will be looking for a similar result in a road matchup with Pilot Rock at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
