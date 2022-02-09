UNION — The Union boys basketball team came away with a hard-fought victory in the team’s final home game of the regular season, defeating Weston-McEwen 49-38 on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The TigerScots controlled the game early, jumping out to a 26-20 lead by halftime. The Bobcats struggled to make baskets, but relied on a strong defensive effort to remain within reach — Union held Weston-McEwen to single digits in each of the third and fourth quarters.
"We struggled offensively to get anything to fall. Thankfully we played stout defense all night, which gave our offense a chance to get rolling later in the second half," Union head coach Odin Miller said. "It was a gut check game and our boys answered the call."
Union sophomore Tee Ledbetter led the charge for Union, scoring a game-high 30 points. Ledbetter tallied 13 points in the first half and pioneered the comeback efforts in the second half.
The Bobcats trailed 33-32 heading into the final frame, but a masterful showing at the free-throw line from Ledbetter made a huge difference. The team’s center went 8-8 at the line and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Union walk off with a 11-point victory.
Ledbetter also controlled the paint with 11 rebounds on the night. Evan Cloutier scored seven points and Morgan Johnson added five rebounds.
The victory for the Bobcats clinched the team’s spot in the two versus three seed of the district tournament — a victory secures a birth into the 2A state tournament.
"I'm so proud of the boys for accomplishing that goal and giving themselves a chance to do something special," Miller said. "We need to finish strong against GU on Friday then keep grinding and work to get better before district."
Union has one final game remaining before the postseason — the Bobcats travel to face Grant Union at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The victory improved Union’s record to 13-9 on the year and 7-4 in league play.
