STANFIELD — The Stanfield boys basketball team defeated the Union Bobcats on Friday, Jan. 21, relying on late-game heroics to earn the victory.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout, coming down to the last fractions of a second to decide the victor.
Stanfield led 15-12 after the first quarter behind eight points from Gator Goodrich – the junior led the Tigers with 17 points. Union’s Chase Koshinsky and Tee Ledbetter both kept the Bobcats close with six points each in the first quarter. Tee Ledbetter led Union with 17 points in the game.
Stanfield led 26-23 at halftime as the contest was clearly destined for a close finish. Seven points from Bo Ledbetter in the third quarter helped Union spark a big run and take a 36-32 lead heading into the final frame — Bo Ledbetter finished with 10 points.
In the fourth quarter, Stanfield converted a well-defended three-point shot in the final minute to tie the game at 39-39. With just 0.9 seconds remaining, Goodrich was fouled by a Union player, giving him a chance to earn the victory at the charity strike.
Goodrich missed the first free-throw but converted the second, giving Stanfield a one-point lead with just under a second to go. The Bobcats got a shot up at the buzzer that ultimately missed, leading to a narrow victory for Stanfield.
The victory for the Tigers improved Stanfield’s record to 10-7 overall and 5-1 in league play, while the Bobcats fell to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in league competition. Up next, Stanfield will host Enterprise at 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. Union will have three days off before hosting Grant Union on Jan. 25 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
